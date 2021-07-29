Govt is yet to start implementing PM's Kissan Programme

ISLAMABAD: The government has yet to start implementing the Prime Minister's Kissan Programme for which Rs 100 billion was earmarked in the federal budget 2021-22. Prime Minister Imran Khan launched "Kamyab Kisan" programme envisaging distribution of tractors among farmers but despite the passage of almost one month after budget approval no steps have been taken to implement the programme. The programme is aimed at helping those farmers who lag behind in yield per hectare due to their inability to afford expensive agriculture machinery.

A spokesperson of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) when contacted said that so far work has not begun on the PM's Kamyab Kissan project. Khalid Khokhar of Pakistan Kissan Ithad said that the government earmarked Rs 100 billion for the provision of agriculture machinery especially tractors to the small farmers in a bid to improve socio-economic conditions of the poor and subsistence farmers.

He said if the government takes timely steps the project may greatly help increase agriculture output products and improve the living standards of the rural poor. Khokhar said that most of the farmers in the country have small land holdings and can not purchase a tractor costing Rs2.5 million and are forced to rent tractors from contractors or big farmers at a cost of Rs 2,000 per hour which increases their cost of production manifold.

