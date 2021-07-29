ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,318 Decreased By ▼ -368.96 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,974 Decreased By ▼ -155.31 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Govt is yet to start implementing PM's Kissan Programme

Abdul Rasheed Azad 29 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government has yet to start implementing the Prime Minister's Kissan Programme for which Rs 100 billion was earmarked in the federal budget 2021-22. Prime Minister Imran Khan launched "Kamyab Kisan" programme envisaging distribution of tractors among farmers but despite the passage of almost one month after budget approval no steps have been taken to implement the programme. The programme is aimed at helping those farmers who lag behind in yield per hectare due to their inability to afford expensive agriculture machinery.

A spokesperson of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) when contacted said that so far work has not begun on the PM's Kamyab Kissan project. Khalid Khokhar of Pakistan Kissan Ithad said that the government earmarked Rs 100 billion for the provision of agriculture machinery especially tractors to the small farmers in a bid to improve socio-economic conditions of the poor and subsistence farmers.

He said if the government takes timely steps the project may greatly help increase agriculture output products and improve the living standards of the rural poor. Khokhar said that most of the farmers in the country have small land holdings and can not purchase a tractor costing Rs2.5 million and are forced to rent tractors from contractors or big farmers at a cost of Rs 2,000 per hour which increases their cost of production manifold.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP Imran Khan Kamyab Kisan Program Khalid Khokhar

