Country becoming stronger, prosperous in every field: governor

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan always takes bold decisions in the interest of the country and the nation; and the uniform development process has been started all over Pakistan; and the country is becoming stronger and prosperous in every field, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, said.

During a meeting with the provincial Minister Sardar Asif Nikai at Governor House, the governor said that the opposition cannot pressurize the PM Imran Khan with the threat of protests. The PTI will confront the political opponents on all fronts, he said, adding: "The government cannot be intimidated by the opposition's actions; the opposition instead of following confrontational politics should accept the election results of Azad Kashmir."

