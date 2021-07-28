CM inaugurates CVE, CTD training schools blocks

LAHORE: Inaugurating counter violent extremism (CVE) and CTD training schools blocks during his visit to the headquarters of the counter-terrorism department, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday appreciated the strong role played by CTD in combating terrorism.

The CM also inaugurated the CTD helpline (0800-11111) and inspected different sections. He announced recruitment on new posts, provision of land for CTD headquarters as well as in ten different districts to construct the field offices. The roads will be constructed on a priority basis to approach the headquarters office and the CTD will also be provided drone, GSM locator, sniping rifles and other equipment along with setting up of a bomb disposal unit to fight terrorism.

The CM distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among the officers for showing exemplary performance and announced two months’ salary as an honorarium for the CTD force. He also attended a mock operation against terrorists and commandos’ firing skills at the firing range. The CM, IG Police and Principal Secretary to CM also practiced shooting on this occasion.

The CM said the CTD exposed the network involved in terrorism in Lahore and the criminals have been brought under the net of the law. The trained CTD officials are working with zeal to protect the citizens, he added.

Moreover, talking to provincial Minister for Forests Muhammad Sibtain Khan, the CM said the government has approved forest policy as well as Protected Area Act and 60 million saplings will also be planted during the ongoing monsoon season. A total of 120 million saplings will be planted during the current year, he added.

The CM expressed the satisfaction that 14 thousand acres of forest land have been retrieved from squatters to utilize it for plantation. He regretted that the environmental pollution had increased due to the ruthless cutting of trees in previous tenure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021