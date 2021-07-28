KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
===================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Hinopak Motors Limited 20-07-2021 28-07-2021 NIL 28-07-2021
Fauji Foods Limited # 22-07-2021 28-07-2021 28-07-2021
(UBLTFC5) United Bank
Limited 16-07-2021 29-07-2021
Macter International Limited 20-07-2021 29-07-2021 17.03% R** 16-07-2021
Exide Pakistan Limited 22-07-2021 29-07-2021 NIL 29-07-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited # 23-07-2021 29-07-2021 29-07-2021
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Limited 28-07-2021 29-07-2021 40% (F) 26-07-2021 29-07-2021
786 Investments Limited # 23-07-2021 30-07-2021 30-07-2021
Worldcall Telecom Limited 24-07-2021 31-07-2021 NIL 31-07-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited 30-07-2021 31-07-2021
Mian Textile Industries
Limited 27-07-2021 03-08-2021 NIL 03-08-2021
(KELSC5) K-Electric
Limited 27-07-2021 03-08-2021
United Bank Limited # 30-07-2021 06-08-2021 06-08-2021
Dolmen City REIT 31-07-2021 06-08-2021 3.3% (F) 29-07-2021
Image Pakistan Limited 02-08-2021 09-08-2021 75% R* 29-07-2021
Hallmark Company Limited 03-08-2021 09-08-2021 NIL 09-08-2021
TPL Properties Limited # 03-08-2021 09-08-2021 09-08-2021
Sui Southern Gas
Company Limited 04-08-2021 10-08-2021 NIL 10-08-2021
Next Capital Limited ## 05-08-2021 11-08-2021
Nimir Resins Limited ### 09-08-2021 16-08-2021
Zephyr Textiles Limited # 10-08-2021 16-08-2021 16-08-2021
Service Fabrics Limited 13-08-2021 19-08-2021 1486% R 11-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Limited 16-08-2021 23-08-2021 37.50% R*** 12-08-2021
===================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Book Closure for change in Face value from Rs.5/- to Rs.10/- ###
Right issue at a Premium of Rs.5/- per share *
Right issue at a Premium of Rs.7.50/- per share ***
Book Closure for Acquisition of Voting Shares ##
Right issue at a Premium of Rs.155/- per share **
