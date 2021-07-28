KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price =================================================================================================== Hinopak Motors Limited 20-07-2021 28-07-2021 NIL 28-07-2021 Fauji Foods Limited # 22-07-2021 28-07-2021 28-07-2021 (UBLTFC5) United Bank Limited 16-07-2021 29-07-2021 Macter International Limited 20-07-2021 29-07-2021 17.03% R** 16-07-2021 Exide Pakistan Limited 22-07-2021 29-07-2021 NIL 29-07-2021 Nazir Cotton Mills Limited # 23-07-2021 29-07-2021 29-07-2021 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited 28-07-2021 29-07-2021 40% (F) 26-07-2021 29-07-2021 786 Investments Limited # 23-07-2021 30-07-2021 30-07-2021 Worldcall Telecom Limited 24-07-2021 31-07-2021 NIL 31-07-2021 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Limited 30-07-2021 31-07-2021 Mian Textile Industries Limited 27-07-2021 03-08-2021 NIL 03-08-2021 (KELSC5) K-Electric Limited 27-07-2021 03-08-2021 United Bank Limited # 30-07-2021 06-08-2021 06-08-2021 Dolmen City REIT 31-07-2021 06-08-2021 3.3% (F) 29-07-2021 Image Pakistan Limited 02-08-2021 09-08-2021 75% R* 29-07-2021 Hallmark Company Limited 03-08-2021 09-08-2021 NIL 09-08-2021 TPL Properties Limited # 03-08-2021 09-08-2021 09-08-2021 Sui Southern Gas Company Limited 04-08-2021 10-08-2021 NIL 10-08-2021 Next Capital Limited ## 05-08-2021 11-08-2021 Nimir Resins Limited ### 09-08-2021 16-08-2021 Zephyr Textiles Limited # 10-08-2021 16-08-2021 16-08-2021 Service Fabrics Limited 13-08-2021 19-08-2021 1486% R 11-08-2021 Husein Sugar Mills Limited 16-08-2021 23-08-2021 37.50% R*** 12-08-2021 ===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for change in Face value from Rs.5/- to Rs.10/- ###

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.5/- per share *

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.7.50/- per share ***

Book Closure for Acquisition of Voting Shares ##

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.155/- per share **

