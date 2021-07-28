ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 28 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Hinopak Motors Limited          20-07-2021   28-07-2021       NIL                        28-07-2021
Fauji Foods Limited #           22-07-2021   28-07-2021                                  28-07-2021
(UBLTFC5) United Bank
Limited                         16-07-2021   29-07-2021
Macter International Limited    20-07-2021   29-07-2021   17.03% R**     16-07-2021
Exide Pakistan Limited          22-07-2021   29-07-2021       NIL                        29-07-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited #    23-07-2021   29-07-2021                                  29-07-2021
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Limited                         28-07-2021   29-07-2021     40% (F)      26-07-2021      29-07-2021
786 Investments Limited #       23-07-2021   30-07-2021                                  30-07-2021
Worldcall Telecom Limited       24-07-2021   31-07-2021       NIL                        31-07-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                30-07-2021   31-07-2021
Mian Textile Industries
Limited                         27-07-2021   03-08-2021       NIL                        03-08-2021
(KELSC5) K-Electric
Limited                         27-07-2021   03-08-2021
United Bank Limited #           30-07-2021   06-08-2021                                  06-08-2021
Dolmen City REIT                31-07-2021   06-08-2021    3.3% (F)      29-07-2021
Image Pakistan Limited          02-08-2021   09-08-2021     75% R*       29-07-2021
Hallmark Company Limited        03-08-2021   09-08-2021       NIL                        09-08-2021
TPL Properties Limited #        03-08-2021   09-08-2021                                  09-08-2021
Sui Southern Gas
Company Limited                 04-08-2021   10-08-2021       NIL                        10-08-2021
Next Capital Limited ##         05-08-2021   11-08-2021
Nimir Resins Limited ###        09-08-2021   16-08-2021
Zephyr Textiles Limited #       10-08-2021   16-08-2021                                  16-08-2021
Service Fabrics Limited         13-08-2021   19-08-2021     1486% R      11-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Limited      16-08-2021   23-08-2021   37.50% R***    12-08-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for change in Face value from Rs.5/- to Rs.10/- ###

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.5/- per share *

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.7.50/- per share ***

Book Closure for Acquisition of Voting Shares ##

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.155/- per share **

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

