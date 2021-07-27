Pakistan’s largest PA plant begins export of petrochemicals

PAChem Global Pvt Ltd, after successfully commencing production at its petrochemicals plant in Faisalabad Industrial Estate, has begun exports to different countries. The plant is the largest of its kind in Pakistan with a production capacity of 35,000 metric tons per annum of Phthalic Anhydride.

This state-of-the-art plant is based on German Lurgi technology and will help meet increasing demand in downstream products like paints, plasticisers, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and unsaturated polyester resins, PAChem Global said in its statement. In addition to meeting growing local demand, PAChem Global Pvt Ltd has already signed contracts for export to customers in the Middle East and Africa.

“The petrochemicals industry is at a very nascent stage in Pakistan. With this investment, we are poised to play an integral role in the country’s infrastructure plans as PA has significant applications in the construction and paints industry. With increasing interest from export markets and a growing local market, we are keen to establish our presence and expand further into various petrochemical products,” Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, the company’s CEO said in a statement.