ANL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.49%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.77%)
BYCO 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
FCCL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.1%)
FFL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FNEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
GGGL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
GGL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
MLCF 44.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
NETSOL 167.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PACE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
PAEL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
PTC 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 50.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.8%)
TELE 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
TRG 167.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.33%)
UNITY 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1%)
WTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 5,203 Increased By ▲ 26.18 (0.51%)
BR30 26,780 Increased By ▲ 69.41 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,890 Increased By ▲ 217.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 19,183 Increased By ▲ 76.03 (0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may rise into 4,458-4,531 ringgit range

  • This aggressive target is pointed by a rising trendline. It will be available when the contract stands firm above 4,525 ringgit
Reuters 27 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may rise into a range of 4,458-4,531 ringgit per tonne, as it has risen far above a key barrier at 4,260 ringgit.

A wave B peaked at the resistance of 4,260 ringgit. Following the surge above this level, the downtrend from the May 12 high of 4,525 ringgit is unlikely to resume.

Instead, this high is very likely to be revisited. A projection analysis on the uptrend from 3,383 ringgit reveals an immediate target of 4,458 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain to 4,531 ringgit.

Palm oil targets 4,344 ringgit

On the daily chart, the contract broke a resistance at 4,344 ringgit, which is regarded as the last barrier towards 4,525 ringgit.

It might be time to set a higher target at 5,124 ringgit, which is the 100% projection level of a giant wave (C) from 1,331 ringgit.

This aggressive target is pointed by a rising trendline. It will be available when the contract stands firm above 4,525 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Corn ringgit Oil Palm

Palm oil may rise into 4,458-4,531 ringgit range

Afghan soldiers amicably returned to Afghanistan: ISPR

Pakistan reports over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Hascol ‘corruption’ issue lands in parliamentary panel

PC irked by PSM chairman’s letter

PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21

WB to finance extra Covid jabs for poorer nations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters