ANL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
ASC 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.44%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.65%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.66%)
FCCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
FFL 21.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FNEL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
GGGL 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.36%)
GGL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 167.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PACE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.87%)
PAEL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
POWER 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
PTC 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
SNGP 50.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.82%)
TELE 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
TRG 167.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.1%)
UNITY 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
WTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 5,200 Increased By ▲ 24.01 (0.46%)
BR30 26,798 Increased By ▲ 87.28 (0.33%)
KSE100 47,866 Increased By ▲ 193.61 (0.41%)
KSE30 19,179 Increased By ▲ 72.29 (0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Melbourne to lift virus lockdown as Delta outbreak contained

  • The state had now "seen off two Delta outbreaks" in recent months, premier Dan Andrews said
AFP 27 Jul 2021

MELBOURNE: Melbourne's coronavirus lockdown will be lifted late Tuesday, as authorities signalled a Delta variant outbreak in Australia's second-biggest city had been contained.

Neighbouring South Australia state will also ease stay-at-home rules, but the country's largest city Sydney was facing a likely extension to a lockdown now in its fifth week.

After almost two weeks under stay-at-home orders, millions in Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state will exit their fifth lockdown just before midnight Tuesday.

The state had now "seen off two Delta outbreaks" in recent months, premier Dan Andrews said.

Australia supports inspiring street art in Karachi

"It's not over, though, and we've got to be vigilant against this virus, the Delta strain, in the days and weeks and months ahead until we get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can," he added.

"That is some time away."

Schools, restaurants and shops will reopen but restrictions including mask-wearing will remain.

For at least two weeks, people cannot invite visitors into their homes and numbers at outdoor gatherings will be limited.

Victoria detected 10 new cases Monday, with all in quarantine while infectious.

In Sydney, officials announced 172 new cases linked to an outbreak that began in June when a local driver contracted the virus from an international flight crew.

Australia was lauded for its early pandemic success, after slamming shut its international borders and moving quickly to quash Covid-19 clusters.

But with a largely unvaccinated population, it has struggled to respond to the highly contagious Delta variant, repeatedly sending cities into lockdown.

Roughly 13 percent of Australians have been vaccinated, with low supplies of Pfizer-BioNTech shots and scepticism about the AstraZeneca jab.

The country has recorded more than 33,000 infections and 920 Covid-related deaths in a population of 25 million.

