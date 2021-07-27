ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
Cabinet to discuss economy today

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 27 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (July 27) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair will discuss regional political scenario, especially emerging situation in Afghanistan and country’s political, economic and Covid-situation.

Well-informed sources told Business Recorder that Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will brief the Cabinet about his recent visit to China with Director General ISI Lt General Faiz Hameed.

Discussions with the Chinese authorities’ post-Dasu blast which claimed a dozen lives - 9 Chinese and 3 Pakistani - focused on future strategic relations and how to deal with looming security threats after the US departure from Afghanistan.

The sources said Pakistan and China have agreed to further strengthen security of Chinese nationals working on different projects in Pakistan due to a rise in violence in Afghanistan as India may use the current situation to try to destabilize Pakistan.

The Cabinet is also expected to be apprised about current situation in Afghanistan and the expected steps to be taken by the US to contain Taliban advancement.

The sources said the cabinet is also expected to approve some MoUs to be signed with Saudi Arabia during the forthcoming visit of Saudi Foreign Minister, due from Tuesday (today).

The Cabinet will congratulate Prime Minister on victory of PTI of AJ&K elections with an overall majority.

The Cabinet will also congratulate the newly appointed Federal Minister Ch. Moonis Elahi on becoming their colleague.

The proposals of different Ministries will also be considered and approved. Some of the Ministries will give briefings on the tasks given by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The cabinet will consider 20 items agenda of which new laws will be included in the crimes schedule of FIA. Elimination of unnecessary regulations for doing business and bilateral investment treaty is also on the agenda of the cabinet meeting.

Chairman CDA will give a briefing on encroachments in Islamabad especially in E-8 and E-9 sectors.

The Cabinet will accord approval to hand over two accused namely Nasim Ghauri and Ghulam Shabir to United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Cabinet will be briefed on electronic voting machines and voting rights to Overseas Pakistanis.

The Cabinet will approve import of four ambulance vehicles, being donated by the Japanese government.

The issue of dual nationality with Czech Republic and appointment of Korangi Fishing Harbour Authority is also on the agenda.

The Cabinet will also approve appointment of Chief Statistician, Board of Governors of Hydrocarbon Development Institute.

Ratification of decisions of the ECC and Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) are also on the agenda.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi Federal Cabinet Imran Khan Covid situation Lt General Faiz Hameed Ch. Moonis Elahi Nasim Ghauri

