AJK elections: 'PPP emerges as major opposition party'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi, while reacting to the press conferences held by federal ministers Sheikh Rashid and Fawad Chaudhry, said that the PPP candidates competed with the federal and Azad Kashmir governments at the same time despite the difficult situation.

He said that the PPP has emerged as a major opposition party in the AJK elections.

He said, in a statement on Monday that Sheikh Rasheed should stop dreaming of conquering Sindh.

"This dream will become a torment for the rest of his life. Political gypsies like Fawad Chaudhry and Sheikh Rasheed should now worry about their future," he said.

He said that Ali Amin Gandapur has also "spread filth" in the environment of Kashmir.

He said that PM Imran Khan would have to bear the brunt of the "filth" created by Ali Amin Gandapur and Murad Saeed.

Kundi said that despite numerous obstacles, "the PPP has emerged as a force in the Azad Kashmir Assembly.

"PPP MLAs have the power to crush Imran Khan's "nefarious intentions" and teach democratic etiquette to the puppet government there," he said.

Kundi said, "in the Azad Kashmir elections, the Election Commission appeared helpless before the government of Imran Niazi and failed to establish its writ."

