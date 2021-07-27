Rashid urges Nawaz to stop issuing anti-state, army, Imran statements

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, on Monday, asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to refrain from issuing anti-state, anti-army, and anti-Imran Khan statements from abroad, and offered him a chartered flight if he wants to return to Pakistan.

"If he [Nawaz Sharif] wants to return to Pakistan, we are ready to provide him a chartered flight for his return."

He urged Sharif not to make anti-State, anti-army, and anti-Imran Khan speeches from abroad, and come back to Pakistan to face corruption cases against him.

He said this while addressing a press conference.

He said that Sharif's only agenda is anti-State, anti-army, and anti-Imran Khan, and he can cross any limit just to propagate this agenda.

Sharif himself was a product of GHQ Gate No 4 and before General Jillani no one knew his name but he is using irresponsible language against the same army.

Rashid said that the PML-N had no political future until they gave up using un-parliamentary language from its politics.

About Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election, Rashid said that as he had earlier predicted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will win the AJK election and will form the government, the PTI win majority seats and is going to form the government in AJK without support of any other political party.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) managed to avail two or three more seats by spending huge funds.

In the next general election 2023 efforts will be made to enable PTI to make government in Sindh, he said.

He said that opposition parties said that they staged big public gatherings but vote cannot be gauged from public gathering.

The opposition parties will also level allegation of rigging even in general election 2023, he said.

The minister said that 20,000 personnel of civil armed forces performed duties in the AJK election. Pakistan army has also put over 17,000 personnel on high alert for assisting civil armed forces in case of any emergency, he said, adding that in Punjab, the administration did not use Rangers and FC and only police have performed duties during election.

He said that a new policy of validation, extension and modification of Computerized National Identity Card (CNICs) will be introduced in the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

He asked the Nadra chairman to continue issuing of the CNIC with thumbprints and introduce new policy within 14 days, adding that action has been taken against 39 Nadra officials in Karachi for their involvement in issuance of fake identity cards and same action will be taken in other cities as well.

Rashid said that the Nadra will send message to suspected CNIC holders and card holders will submit their replies through the internet.

He said that he has also issued orders to dismiss 840 CNICs, which were earlier blocked and prepared through illegal means.

He also asked foreigners who were living in the country illegally for the last many years to leave country without renewal of visa till August 14 or get their visas renewed through online application.

He said no fine will be imposed on them, if they apply for the renewal of the visa.

The minister said that India and Israel have started a hybrid war against Pakistan, and they are trying to steal our data and defame Nadra.

About 46 Afghan soldiers including five officers who crossed over into Pakistan, he said that will be handed over to Afghan government in a day or two.

The interior minister said that the cyber-crime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will also be developed on modern lines to improve its performance and efficiency.

Thousands of applications have been submitted by people before the FIA's cyber-crime wing but they have failed to resolve these cases, he said.

Regarding Pakistan-Afghanistan border fencing, he said that the fencing along the Afghan border will be completed by 14th August, while 48 percent fencing on the border with Iran has been completed.

To a question about reshuffle in the federal cabinet, he said that he has no knowledge about changes in the federal cabinet.

He said that he will launch a jihad against drug use after August 14th.

Responding to a question regarding Noor Mukadam murder case, he said that the name of the alleged killer, his father, and guard have been put on the PNIL and black list and police have also arrested his father.

A summary will be moved to the cabinet in this week for placing the name of alleged killer on the exit control list (ECL),he said, adding that no relief will be given to anyone in this case.

He wants to copy system like in China in which those people who were found guilty in rape and corruption face execution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021