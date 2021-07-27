PTI to form next govt in Sindh: Haleem

KARACHI: Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh while congratulating the wining PTI candidates in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during the general elections on Monday said that PTI would now form its next government in Sindh.

He said that people of the valley outright rejected the leaders of both main parties, who were daydreaming to win the elections through their dirty tricks.

He alleged that leaders of both PPP and PML-N stooped so low and used different dirty tricks but they were handed the humiliating defeat. "On July 25, 2021 people of Kashmir reposing their trust in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan voted for the party candidates in order to bring the real change in the valley," he added and said that the date of July 25 would always be remembered as the red-letter day in history of Pakistan because on the same day a great change was brought in during the general elections of 2018 and now on Sunday, he added.

Haleem hoped that the successful party lawmakers would now work hard and deliver to the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Imran Khan with his commitment and conviction for the cause of Kashmir, would continue to try his best at all the available international forums and would get the occupied parts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) liberated from the Indian forces.

The PTI leader claimed that the PPP leadership gave Rs 50 million to every candidate to run their election campaign adding that that the amount which was disbursed among the PPP candidates was looted by PPP rulers in Sindh.

He said that PPP rulers including a notorious bandit from Nawabshah misappropriated the public money during their stay in the valley and they also misused the official vehicles of Sindh government.

He claimed that after forming the government in AJK, the PTI would now form their next government in Sindh and get the people rid of the corrupt and incompetent ruler, who according to him, had turned the entire provinces into ruins.

Sheikh coming down hard on Maryam Nawaz Sharif and other leaders of PML-N observed that despite crying foul and seeking help from their friends in India, they faced humiliation at the hands of the patriotic people of Kashmir.