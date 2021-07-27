ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder
Jul 27, 2021
Pakistan

PTI to form next govt in Sindh: Haleem

APP 27 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh while congratulating the wining PTI candidates in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during the general elections on Monday said that PTI would now form its next government in Sindh.

He said that people of the valley outright rejected the leaders of both main parties, who were daydreaming to win the elections through their dirty tricks.

He alleged that leaders of both PPP and PML-N stooped so low and used different dirty tricks but they were handed the humiliating defeat. "On July 25, 2021 people of Kashmir reposing their trust in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan voted for the party candidates in order to bring the real change in the valley," he added and said that the date of July 25 would always be remembered as the red-letter day in history of Pakistan because on the same day a great change was brought in during the general elections of 2018 and now on Sunday, he added.

Haleem hoped that the successful party lawmakers would now work hard and deliver to the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Imran Khan with his commitment and conviction for the cause of Kashmir, would continue to try his best at all the available international forums and would get the occupied parts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) liberated from the Indian forces.

The PTI leader claimed that the PPP leadership gave Rs 50 million to every candidate to run their election campaign adding that that the amount which was disbursed among the PPP candidates was looted by PPP rulers in Sindh.

He said that PPP rulers including a notorious bandit from Nawabshah misappropriated the public money during their stay in the valley and they also misused the official vehicles of Sindh government.

He claimed that after forming the government in AJK, the PTI would now form their next government in Sindh and get the people rid of the corrupt and incompetent ruler, who according to him, had turned the entire provinces into ruins.

Sheikh coming down hard on Maryam Nawaz Sharif and other leaders of PML-N observed that despite crying foul and seeking help from their friends in India, they faced humiliation at the hands of the patriotic people of Kashmir.

Haleem Adil Sheikh PPP Sindh Assembly IIOJK Imran Khan Opposition leader PMLN AJK general elections

