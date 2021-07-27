Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
27 Jul 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Oct’21 89.57 90.38 88.65 90.38 11:15 - 0.06 7 90.32
Jul 26
Dec’21 89.66 89.88 87.96 89.72 13:07 - 0.06 12719 89.66
Jul 26
Mar’22 89.23 89.50 87.70 89.41 13:05 - 0.16 1956 89.25
Jul 26
=================================================================================
