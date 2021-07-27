ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP CM directs implementation of minimum wage

Recorder Report 27 Jul 2021

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday directed the administrative heads of all the departments to ensure implementation of the minimum wage of Rs21000/- per month for daily wagers.

In a letter issued here from Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar, all the administrative secretaries of the departments have been directed to implement the decision in letter and spirit without any delay.

In his special statement issued here to this effect, Mahmood Khan has directed that payment of Rs21,000 per month to the staff working on daily wages in the government departments should be ensured at all costs.

Meanwhile, presiding over a meeting regarding power load-shedding and low voltage in the province, the Chief Minister said that three new grid stations recently completed in the provincial metropolis would be functionalized soon.

The forum was given a detailed briefing about the progress so far made on the ongoing developmental projects aimed at improving power infrastructure across the province.

The Chief Minister said that all the matters of PESCO related to provincial government would also be settled down on priority basis and added that these matters related to federal government would soon be taken up with the Prime Minister Imran Khan who has already promised to allocate funds for the improvement of power infrastructure in the province so that the issues of load-shedding and low voltage could be resolved once for all.

He directed the quarters concerned to ensure timely completion of all ongoing developmental projects for improving electricity infrastructure in the province.

He warned the PESCO authorities that no delay would be allowed in the completion of ongoing projects directing that the company would have to take practical steps within the available resources to give maximum relief to the general public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mahmood Khan PESCO minimum wage power loadshedding

KP CM directs implementation of minimum wage

Aon, Willis scrap $30bn merger

46 Afghan soldiers given safe passage

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Highest Covid-19 positivity recorded

PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Cabinet to discuss economy today

PC irked by PSM chairman’s letter

Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Power sector management: Govt yet to submit alternative plan to WB

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.