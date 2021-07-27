KP CM directs implementation of minimum wage

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday directed the administrative heads of all the departments to ensure implementation of the minimum wage of Rs21000/- per month for daily wagers.

In a letter issued here from Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar, all the administrative secretaries of the departments have been directed to implement the decision in letter and spirit without any delay.

In his special statement issued here to this effect, Mahmood Khan has directed that payment of Rs21,000 per month to the staff working on daily wages in the government departments should be ensured at all costs.

Meanwhile, presiding over a meeting regarding power load-shedding and low voltage in the province, the Chief Minister said that three new grid stations recently completed in the provincial metropolis would be functionalized soon.

The forum was given a detailed briefing about the progress so far made on the ongoing developmental projects aimed at improving power infrastructure across the province.

The Chief Minister said that all the matters of PESCO related to provincial government would also be settled down on priority basis and added that these matters related to federal government would soon be taken up with the Prime Minister Imran Khan who has already promised to allocate funds for the improvement of power infrastructure in the province so that the issues of load-shedding and low voltage could be resolved once for all.

He directed the quarters concerned to ensure timely completion of all ongoing developmental projects for improving electricity infrastructure in the province.

He warned the PESCO authorities that no delay would be allowed in the completion of ongoing projects directing that the company would have to take practical steps within the available resources to give maximum relief to the general public.

