ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Markets

TSX falls as tech stocks weigh

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.71 points, or 0.19%, at 20,149.72.
  • The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1%.
Reuters 26 Jul 2021

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, erasing initial gains at the open, as weakness in technology stocks offset gains in commodity-related shares.

The technology sector fell 1.34% after touching a record high on Friday, with tech stocks including Shopify Inc and Blackberry Ltd among the top drags.

At 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.71 points, or 0.19%, at 20,149.72.

The energy sector climbed 0.9% as crude prices were steady as the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant stoked fears over future fuel demand, but supply looked set to be tight through the rest of the year.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1%.

The financials sector slipped 0.1%. The industrials sector fell 0.6%.

TSX eyes worst day in 5 months as energy stocks drop

On the TSX, 102 issues were higher, while 126 issues declined for a 1.24-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 16.75 million shares traded.

Biotech firm Trillium Therapeutics Inc fell 4.2%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was marine port service provider Westshore Terminals Investment Corp , down 3.6%.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was lithium miner Lithium Americas Corp, which jumped 7.0% on positive ruling on Nevada mine site.

Its gains were followed by miner Teck Resources Ltd , which rose 4.3%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal and Harte Gold Corp .

Falling oil firms duel firmer defensives to keep Canada stocks steady

The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 44 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 31.46 million shares.

