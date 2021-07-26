TSX falls as tech stocks weigh

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, erasing initial gains at the open, as weakness in technology stocks offset gains in commodity-related shares.

The technology sector fell 1.34% after touching a record high on Friday, with tech stocks including Shopify Inc and Blackberry Ltd among the top drags.

At 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.71 points, or 0.19%, at 20,149.72.

The energy sector climbed 0.9% as crude prices were steady as the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant stoked fears over future fuel demand, but supply looked set to be tight through the rest of the year.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1%.

The financials sector slipped 0.1%. The industrials sector fell 0.6%.

TSX eyes worst day in 5 months as energy stocks drop

On the TSX, 102 issues were higher, while 126 issues declined for a 1.24-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 16.75 million shares traded.

Biotech firm Trillium Therapeutics Inc fell 4.2%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was marine port service provider Westshore Terminals Investment Corp , down 3.6%.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was lithium miner Lithium Americas Corp, which jumped 7.0% on positive ruling on Nevada mine site.

Its gains were followed by miner Teck Resources Ltd , which rose 4.3%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal and Harte Gold Corp .

Falling oil firms duel firmer defensives to keep Canada stocks steady

The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 44 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 31.46 million shares.