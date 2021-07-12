ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Falling oil firms duel firmer defensives to keep Canada stocks steady

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.32 points, or 0.04%, at 20,250.63.
  • The financials sector slipped 0.1%. The industrials sector fell 0.1%.
Reuters 12 Jul 2021

Canada's main stock index was flat on Monday, as losses in oil firms on weaker crude prices were countered by gains in technology shares and some defensive sectors.

At 09:35 a.m. ET (13:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.32 points, or 0.04%, at 20,250.63.

The energy sector dropped 1.7% as US crude prices were down 1.1% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.1%.

The financials sector slipped 0.1%. The industrials sector fell 0.1%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as gold futures were down 0.6% at $1,799.5 an ounce.

The tech sector rose 0.3%, while the communications and utilities sectors added 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively.

TSX gains on commodities boost, upbeat job data

Investors will be focusing on the Canadian central bank's policy meeting on Wednesday, when it is expected to taper its asset purchases again by C$1 billion to C$2 billion per week, according to a Reuters poll.

On the TSX, 66 issues were higher, while 150 issues declined for a 2.27-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 7.61 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Trisura Group Ltd, which jumped 3.8%, and Trillium Therape , which rose 1.1%.

Vermilion Energy fell 3.0%, the most on the TSX. The second-biggest decliner was Enerplus Corp, down 2.8%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank, down 0.3%; Bombardier, up 1.5% and Harte Gold Corp, up 6.3%.

Energy, mining lift TSX as investors look past dismal economic data

The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 68 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows, with total volume of 15.80 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index US crude prices Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX composite index

Falling oil firms duel firmer defensives to keep Canada stocks steady

Pakistan continues to see spike in Covid-19 cases

Smart lockdowns, control on mobility to be used again: Dr Faisal

Pakistan can support peace process, but cannot dictate to us: Afghan Taliban spokesman

Individuals hatched 'propaganda' to oust Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

Senate debates CPEC Authority Amendment Bill

Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers near famous fort

Covid triggered biggest increase in hunger in decades: UN report

AJK, northern areas: Vaccination certificate a must for hotel bookings

Gas pipeline: Russia concerned at reports?

CPEC projects: Pakistan, China working towards ensuring transparency: NAB chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters