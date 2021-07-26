ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI clinches AJK elections with 25 seats, announces Chief Election Commissioner

  • Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secures 11 seats, while Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), which previously held a majority in the body, takes just six seats
Reuters 26 Jul 2021

MUZAFFARABAD: The ruling party of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has won a majority of seats in Azad Jammu and Kashmir assembly, the head of the election commission announced on Monday.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 25 seats in the 45-seat assembly in Sunday's poll, Chief Election Commissioner Abdul Rashid Sulehria told a news conference.

PTI leading with a wide margin in AJK elections

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secured 11 seats, while the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), which had previously held a majority in the body, took just six seats.

Kashmir's outgoing Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, of the PML-N, contested two seats, losing one and winning the other by only 300 votes.

Two local groups each won a single seat, Sulehria said, while the result from one constituency had been withheld.

Sulehria dismissed accusations, mainly from the PML-N, that Khan's party had rigged the election.

"We have fulfilled our promise to conduct free, fair and transparent elections," he told journalists in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir.

Two workers for Khan's party died in clashes with PPP supporters on election day, police said, but the polls were otherwise peaceful.

Four soldiers involved in securing the vote also died when their vehicle plunged into a mountain ravine, the army said.

Khan congratulated his party's winning candidates and thanked voters in a tweet following the announcement of results.

"I want to thank the (people) ... for placing their trust in the PTI through their votes," he wrote. "We will focus on bringing the (people) out of poverty."

election commission Imran Khan azad kashmir Kashmir regional election

PTI clinches AJK elections with 25 seats, announces Chief Election Commissioner

Covid-19 situation worsens as Pakistan reports highest number of daily cases since May 21

Pakistan Army grants refuge to 46 Afghan soldiers in Chitral: ISPR

SECP unveils oily affairs of Hascol, Vitol Dubai

WorldCall says it will launch a ride-hailing service like Uber/Careem

Pakistani rupee climbs against US dollar, ends at 161.23

Pakistan receives 3 million doses of Moderna vaccine

Saudi foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday

Business environment: Pakistan ranks top 10 in improvement, says report

PTI leading with a wide margin in AJK elections

Four injured in Quetta blast

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters