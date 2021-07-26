ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
Gold prices down by Rs650 to Rs109,850 per tola

APP 26 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs650 and was sold at Rs109,850 on Monday against its sale at Rs 110,500, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs536 and was sold at Rs94,200 against its sale at Rs94,736 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs86,330 from Rs 86,841.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1,460 and Rs1,251.71, respectively.

Gold prices remain unchanged

The price of gold in international market went up by $6 and was traded at $1,808 against its sale at $1,802.

Gold Gold Prices Karachi Sarafa Association

