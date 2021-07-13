Pakistan
Gold prices remain unchanged
13 Jul 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs108,850 in the local market on Tuesday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat and ten gram 22 karat remained unchanged as well at Rs93,321 and Rs85,544, respectively.
The price of gold in international market increased by $7 and was traded at $1,808 against its sale at US$1,801.
