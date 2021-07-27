ANL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.63%)
SOC Films releases new animated film on how young women can defend themselves

The Siyani Sahelian series tackles societal issues through short animated films
BR Web Desk Updated 27 Jul 2021

SOC Films in collaboration with Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi has released the third animated film Self-Defence from the Siyani Sahelian animation series.

Siyani Sahelian is a programme initiated to create awareness and educate young girls who are not provided an opportunity for education.

As part of this collaborative programme, SOC Films also produced four short animated films for public screenings. The most recently released film is Self-Defence, an animated series highlighting the rising threat of violence and harassment faced by women in Pakistan. The main character of the series Asghari, a brave girl who discusses problems faced by women and ways to deal with them.

Watch the short film here.

"Being a woman in Pakistan poses unique challenges including but not limited to rampant harassment, kidnapping and sexual violence", commented Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy. "This film navigates the urgent precautions and tools necessary to impede the rising threat of harassers in Pakistan."

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy joins team bringing Ms. Marvel to life for Disney+

The third animated film has been scripted by Safyah Usmani with animation by Kulsum Ibrahim, sound by Sameer Khan, editing by Nina Zehri and Meer Farhad Jamali, and voiceovers by Rabia Kiran Rajput, Mariam Rizvi Rubina, Safyah Usmani, Sara Gill and Zarghoona.

Idara-e-Taleem-o-Agahi in collaboration with SOC Films aims to positively impact the lives of Pakistani youth and create awareness about social issues prevalent in the country.

Since its launch, the Siyani Sahelian programme has spread across 60 towns and villages, covering the three districts of South Punjab: Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan. The programme has proved beneficial in empowering 36,000+ adolescent girls out of school. It has done so by providing opportunities for learning gains, vocational training, livelihoods and life skills.

