Pakistan Army grants refuge to 46 Afghan soldiers in Chitral: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday that 46 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers along with 5 other officers have been granted "refuge and safe passage" in Pakistan at the Arundu Sector in Chitral.

In a press release issued on Monday, the ISPR said that ANA local Commander opposite Arundu Sector, Chitral requested the Pakistan Army for refuge and safe passage for 46 soldiers as they were unable to hold their military posts along the Pak-Afghan international border due to the "evolving security situation", Radio Pakistan reported.

"These Afghan soldiers arrived at Arundu Sector, Chitral late last night. After contact with Afghan authorities and mandatory procedures, 46 soldiers/5 officers have been given refuge in Pakistan," the ISPR said.

The Afghan soldiers were provided food, shelter and necessary medical care as per established military norms, the statement said.

"These soldiers will be returned to Afghanistan in a dignified manner after due process," ISPR said.

On July 1, 35 Afghan soldiers had requested Pakistan Army for safe passage due to the inability to hold their military post along the Pak-Afghan international border.

They were also given safe passage into Pakistan and handed over to Afghan govt authorities after the due procedure, the ISPR press release added.

As US-led foreign forces carry out the final stages of their withdrawal from the country, the Taliban's swift territorial gains are rattling Afghans.

Taliban insurgents are gaining control of more and more territory, which the Pentagon estimate now extends to over half of half Afghanistan's district centres.

The Taliban are also putting pressure on the outskirts of half of the provincial capitals, trying to isolate them.