ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 20.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5%)
ASL 23.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.8%)
FNEL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.3%)
GGGL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
GGL 47.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.44%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.67%)
JSCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
KAPCO 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
MLCF 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 168.08 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.22%)
PACE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
PAEL 34.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.78%)
PIBTL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PRL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.96%)
PTC 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
SNGP 51.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-8.73%)
TELE 15.83 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (7.32%)
TRG 169.50 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.34%)
UNITY 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.57%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (10.39%)
BR100 5,189 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-0.31%)
BR30 26,836 Increased By ▲ 79.43 (0.3%)
KSE100 47,678 Decreased By ▼ -115.31 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.19 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan Army grants refuge to 46 Afghan soldiers in Chitral: ISPR

  • ANA local commander opposite Arundu Sector, Chitral requested for refuge and safe passage for 46 soldiers as they were unable to hold their military posts along the Pak-Afghan border
Aisha Mahmood Updated 26 Jul 2021

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday that 46 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers along with 5 other officers have been granted "refuge and safe passage" in Pakistan at the Arundu Sector in Chitral.

In a press release issued on Monday, the ISPR said that ANA local Commander opposite Arundu Sector, Chitral requested the Pakistan Army for refuge and safe passage for 46 soldiers as they were unable to hold their military posts along the Pak-Afghan international border due to the "evolving security situation", Radio Pakistan reported.

"These Afghan soldiers arrived at Arundu Sector, Chitral late last night. After contact with Afghan authorities and mandatory procedures, 46 soldiers/5 officers have been given refuge in Pakistan," the ISPR said.

Afghan Taliban seize border crossing with Pakistan

The Afghan soldiers were provided food, shelter and necessary medical care as per established military norms, the statement said.

"These soldiers will be returned to Afghanistan in a dignified manner after due process," ISPR said.

On July 1, 35 Afghan soldiers had requested Pakistan Army for safe passage due to the inability to hold their military post along the Pak-Afghan international border.

First task for Afghan forces is to slow Taliban's momentum: Pentagon

They were also given safe passage into Pakistan and handed over to Afghan govt authorities after the due procedure, the ISPR press release added.

As US-led foreign forces carry out the final stages of their withdrawal from the country, the Taliban's swift territorial gains are rattling Afghans.

Taliban insurgents are gaining control of more and more territory, which the Pentagon estimate now extends to over half of half Afghanistan's district centres.

The Taliban are also putting pressure on the outskirts of half of the provincial capitals, trying to isolate them.

Pakistan Afghanistan soldiers Chitral refuge Afghan National Army Arundu Sector

Pakistan Army grants refuge to 46 Afghan soldiers in Chitral: ISPR

PTI leading with a wide margin in AJK elections

SECP unveils oily affairs of Hascol, Vitol Dubai

Saudi foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday

Business environment: Pakistan ranks top 10 in improvement, says report

Services trade deficit declines by 43pc in FY21

AEDB, PPIB: PM for expediting legislative process for merger

US, UK, China top three destinations of exports: SBP

Fed to meet as inflation, virus variants complicate US recovery

Growing tensions in the region: Pak-China friendship remains unaffected: FO

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters