PTI leading with a wide margin in AJK elections

MUZAFFARABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) appeared leading in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJKLA) elections as per the initial trends and results announced by the Election Commission (EC) here on Sunday.

According to the unconfirmed and unofficial results, the PTI won 19 seats, while Pakistan People's Party (PPP) secured 4 and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) secured 4 seats, while the Jammu and Kashmir People's Party (JKPP) has secured one seat.

In LA-43 Valley-4, PTI candidate Javed Ahmad Butt won the seat by securing 774 votes and defeating his close contender PML-N candidate Naseema Wani who secured 720. In LA- 41 Valley-2, PTI candidate Dewan Ghulam Mohiuddin clinched victory by securing 2,326 votes against his rival Akram Butt of PML-N managed to get just 741 votes.

In LA-45 Kashmir Valley-6, PTI candidate Abdul Majid Khan retained his seat by securing 1,545 votes against his rival independent candidate Abdul Nasir Khan who secured 718 votes. In LA- 38 Jammu-6, PTI candidate Akbar Ibrahim Chaudhary won by securing 12.219 votes while PML-N candidate Chaudhary Zeeshan took second position by securing 7,325 votes.

In LA-40 Valley-I, PPP's Amir Abdul Ghafar lone clinched victory by getting 2,348 votes while his closet rival PTI's candidate Muhammad Saleem But could only secure 796 votes.

In LA- 44 Valley- 5, PML-N candidate Ahmad Raza Qadri won the election by securing 2007 votes against his rival candidate Mehr Un Nisa of the Muslim Conference (MC) who secured 1,163 votes.

The polling, which started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break, was held to elect 45 legislators of AJK Assembly, 33 from AJK and 12 from all four provinces of Pakistan called 'refugee seats', in overall a charged but peaceful environment.

There were over 3.22 million Kashmiri registered voters including 1,752,788 male and 1,468,005 female. Nearly, 6,139 polling stations were established to facilitate the voters.

A total of 587 candidates contested the elections in 33 constituencies of Azad Kashmir districts and 121 candidates on 12 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in Pakistan.

AJK Election Commission had finalized foolproof arrangements to hold free, fair, and transparent elections in a peaceful manner. Over 40,000 security personnel including Pak Army, FC, Rangers and police were deployed in all constituencies of AJK to ensure a peaceful atmosphere for the polling process.-APP

ACCORDING TO MONITORING DESK: PTI candidate Abdul Majid Khan has won from two polling stations in Abbottabad for the constituency LA-45 Wadi 6, according to unofficial results.

One polling station each for men and women was established in Abbottabad. Polling remained very peaceful, starting at 8am and concluding at 5pm without any break.

According to the unofficial results of polling stations No 4 and 5 Abbottabad, the PTI nominee secured 409 votes while independent candidate Abdul Nasser Khan got 239 votes and Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Noor Al Bari got only 27 votes.

PTI workers led by Khawaja Zahid and Sajjad Mir organised a rally after winning from the two polling stations.

Abdul Majid Khan had also won the last elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir from the same constituency.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has tweeted saying results have "stopped".

Unofficial, preliminary results from the LA-44 Kashmir Valley V constituency show that PML-N's Muhammad Ahmed Raza Qadri has won with 2,007 votes.

All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference's came in second place with 1,163 votes.

Unofficial, preliminary results from the LA-43 Kashmir Valley IV constituency show that PTI's Javaid Butt has won with 774 votes.

PML-N's Naseema Khatoon came in second place with 720 votes. Unofficial results, preliminary results show PTI's Chaudhry Arshad Hussain in the lead with 1,481 votes.

PML-N's Chaudhry Rukhsar Ahmed is in second place with 1,338 votes. Unofficial results, preliminary results show PTI's Chaudhry Riaz Ahmed is in the lead with 1,352.

PML-N's Nasir Hussain Dar is in second place with 964 votes. Unofficial results, preliminary results show PTI's Nazia Niaz is in the lead with 268 votes.

PML-N's Raja Muhammad Siddique is in second place with 191 votes. Unofficial results, preliminary results show PML-N's Waqar Ahmad Noor in the lead with 3,966 votes.

Muhammad Shafiq Jaral of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference is in second place with 1,602 votes.

Preliminary results of 30 polling stations in LA 40, Sindh and Balochistan PPP's Aamir Abdul Ghaffar - 1,518 votes PTI's Saleem Butt - 548 votes PML-N's Tahir Ali - 347 vote. Unofficial results, preliminary results show PTI's Ghulam Mohiuddin has obtained 205 votes, whereas PML-N's Ikram Butt has received 83 votes so far.

Unofficial results, preliminary results show Riaz Ahmed of PTI has obtained 231 votes, whereas PML-N's Zahid Iqbal has received 26 votes so far.

Muhammad Ahmad Raza Qadri of PML-N is leading with 119 votes. Mahrunissa of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference is in second place with 44 votes.

According to unofficial, preliminary results, PTI's Ghulam Mohiuddin Diwan so far tops the list with 459 votes.

PML-N candidate Muhammad Ikram Butt is in second place with 184 votes.

An unofficial count of votes from LA-39 Jammu 6 shows PML-N in the lead and PTI in second place.

PML-N's Raja Muhammad Siddique leads with 22 votes, whereas PTI's Nazia Naz is in second place with 10 votes.

Out of 103 registered votes, 34 votes were cast.

An unofficial count of votes from LA-34 Jammu 1 shows PPP in the lead and Jammu and Kashmir Awami Tehreek in second place.

PPP's Sardar Zahid Iqbal got 3 votes, whereas Jammu and Kashmir Awami Tehreek's Muhammad Tahir Khokhar has received 1 vote so far.

An unofficial count of votes from LA-25 Neelam Valley 1 shows PML-N in the lead with 132 votes and PTI in second place with 10 votes.

