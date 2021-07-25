Corporate Pakistan Group organises 'Safe Karachi Conference' on 'Collaborating for Change'

Karachi: Corporate Pakistan Group (CPG) organized earlier this month the 'Safe Karachi' conference in strategic partnership with K-Electric on the topic of 'Collaborating for Change' in Karachi, aimed to create awareness about the challenges faced by Karachi especially during adverse climatic conditions.

Focus was on the key problems faced by the city’s administration, its residents, service providers (specifically utilities) and businesses.

Addressing these concerns on a public platform enabled a robust dialogue amongst the participants that included Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Local Government, Housing, Town Planning, Information and Chairman, KWSB, Faisal Sabzwari, Senator and Chairman Standing Committee on Industrial and Production, Senate of Pakistan, Dr Miftah Ismail, former federal minister for finance and revenue along with other notable and prolific stakeholders of the provincial capital.

Speaking at the conference, CEO K-Electric, Moonis Alvi said, "I am very pleased to be part of such an illustrious panel and have an insightful discussion. As a born Karachiite, I believe that we need to come together, collaborate, and share our ideas on the vision we have for a safer and better Karachi. In fulfillment of this vision and as part of the very fabric of the city, KE remains committed to investing around PKR 140 billion in the distribution network alone in line with our seven-year tariff period from 2017 to 2023.

"Subject to regulatory approvals, we also plan to simultaneously invest in our Generation and Transmission businesses to power Karachi to newer heights, Insha’Allah. Given the complexity of challenges that we face, climate change being one of the important most, I look forward to all the custodians of the city not just taking an active interest but also urgent and immediate action."

Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan, contributing an upward of 25% to the national GDP. The city’s economic potential is illustrated in its diverse culture and demographic make-up which garners large-scale migration on an annual basis.

While being one of the top ten most densely populated cities in the world, Karachi’s development has been unable to match the pace of its quantifiable increase, and as a result it is also ranks quite high on the ‘least livable cities’ index.

Karachi is in dire need of service/infrastructure management, a coordinated master planning, a special focus on utility provisions and above all, the prioritization of community ownership.

Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail, while expressing his views at the Safe Karachi Conference, said that Karachi was a planned city.

"Industries left the city due to lawlessness. Army, rangers, and other law enforcement agencies work together to restore peace and law and order in the city."

Karachi is facing massive sewerage and garbage removal issues. He said that Rs25 billion had been spent on K-IV project up till now, but it did not progress in the right direction and got handed over to WAPDA.

Buses for Green Line service are procured, and the project is expected to open in August or September. The federal government has set aside 900 billion for city's development and also consulting provincial government for billion tree tsunami project.

Ismail closed the session with his final comments that, “For the prosperity of the province of Sindh and particularly the city of Karachi, baring our political differences aside, as the Governor of Sindh, I am willing to sit and collaborate with Chief Minister of Sindh on any matter interest to the growth and development of our province.”

Nasir Hussain Shah said that we have already initiated the cleaning of rain drainages in Karachi, but they are not yet complete. He stated further that garbage is a big issue of the Karachi government. When all districts remove garbage simultaneously, then improvement will be seen.

Right now, the world's 3 largest companies are working on waste-to-energy projects and are working on maintaining efficient drainage during monsoon. Nasir Hussain has also assured K-Electric of his full support to prevent loss of life due to power outages in the rains. There should be a provincial finance commission to deliver resources at the district level and the Sindh government has budgeted for this year with measures and resources.

He said the city's population had not been accurately counted in the census and all parties expressed reservations on the census. Work is underway on a waste to energy program to dispose of the city's waste.

Senator Faisal Sabzwari added that we completely agree with the Charter of Karachi shared last year by Corporate Pakistan Group.

The city needs proper management. A program was launched in 2007 to relocate the city's densely populated ancient areas, but the provincial government did not approve.

"We have not learned anything from climate change and urban flooding. There are encroachments on the city drains. Houses built on the drains of Akhtar Colony and Manzoor Colony are collapsing."

Senator also expressed severe reservations on census and asked courts to hear immediately the petition related to this matter.

Miftah Ismail commented that the city of Karachi presents an immensely difficult terrain to function in and the increase in abject poverty will only expound these derelict state of affairs.

Divided into three sessions, the hybrid conference was hosted by Azfar Ahsan, Founder of Corporate Pakistan Group (CPG) and Nutshell Group, while key sessions hosting prolific speakers were moderated by renowned host Sidra Iqbal, at a central venue, whereas majority of the audience connected virtually due to the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs.