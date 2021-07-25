China, Pakistan pledge to complete CPEC on time

ISLAMABAD: High-level Pakistani and Chinese delegations held talks in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province of China. Pakistani and Chinese delegations were led by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi respectively. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and other senior officials of the foreign ministry participated in the talks.

During the talks, issues of mutual interests ranging from bilateral cooperation in defense and national security to the strategic partnership between China and Pakistan as well as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were discussed.

On this occasion, the delegates from both countries pledged to complete the projects under CPEC on time and to cope with the challenges with joint efforts. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood, on behalf of the people and leadership of Pakistan, expressed deep sorrow over the recent rains and floods in Henan province of China.

He also expressed his sorrow over the loss of lives of Chinese nationals in the Dasu incident. Both sides pledged to work together to expose those responsible for the Dasu incident and bring them to justice.

FM Qureshi also congratulated Chinese leadership on the completion of 100 years of the establishment of the Communist Party of China. He pledged to continue supporting the One China Policy and issues such as Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi thanked the Chinese Foreign Minister for China's provision of vaccines on a priority basis and Chinese assistance in the development of vaccines in Pakistan. Both foreign ministers held detailed talks on the regional situation.

Qureshi apprised his Chinese counterpart regarding the grave human rights violations in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the threats to peace in the region due to Indian intentions. He thanked the Chinese leadership for its unwavering support for Pakistan's position in regional and international forums.

Both foreign ministers expressed concern over the escalating violence in Afghanistan and stressed the need for a political solution to the Afghan issue through comprehensive dialogue.