Foreign cargo ship drifts towards shallow waters near Karachi

KARACHI: A cargo ship M. V. Heng Tong 77 lost anchors and drifted in shallow waters near Karachi in the early hours of the Wednesday morning. The cargo ship belongs to a Hong Kong based shipping company.

According to KPT statement on its official twitter account, the ship was anchored in Pakistan’s territorial waters for a crew change. The ship never entered or sailed in the KPT harbour, it added.

“Due to extreme rough weather, the vessel lost anchors and started drifting towards shallow waters in the early hours of the Wednesday morning,” KPT said in its official twitter account.

KPT said that salvaging of the vessel is the responsibility of the ship owner. All consequential marine and environmental damages will be on account of the owner. Operational and technical assistance is available to the ship owner, it added.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi along with KPT and PQA chairmen and other high officials visited the spot where a cargo vessel has drifted and stuck in the shallow waters.

