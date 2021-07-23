ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,800 Decreased By ▼ -72.89 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -26.88 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
US launches air strikes in aid of embattled Afghan forces

  • Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby tells reporters on Thursday the air strikes were in support of Afghan security forces in recent days but does not provide details
  • Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid says the strikes were on Wednesday night on the outskirts of the southern city of Kandahar, killing three of their fighters and destroying two vehicles
Reuters 23 Jul 2021

KABUL: The United States has carried out air strikes to support Afghan government forces who have been under pressure from the Taliban as US-led foreign forces carry out the final stages of their withdrawal from the country.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday the air strikes were in support of Afghan security forces in recent days but did not provide details.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the strikes were on Wednesday night on the outskirts of the southern city of Kandahar, killing three of their fighters and destroying two vehicles.

"We confirm these air strikes and we condemn this in strongest term, it is a clear attack and violation of the Doha deal as they can't have operations after May," he said, referring to an agreement between the United States and the Taliban clearing the way for the withdrawal of US forces.

"If they conduct any operation then they will be responsible for the consequences." Reuters could not immediately reach a spokesperson for US forces in Afghanistan to confirm the time and location of the strikes.

Under the original withdrawal deal between the United States and the Taliban, brokered by the Trump administration and signed in Qatar's capital, all foreign troops were expected to be gone by May if the Taliban met security guarantees.

President Joe Biden announced in April that US troops would withdraw by Sept. 11, angering the Taliban who had expected the withdrawal to be completed by May.

Since Biden's withdrawal decision, violence has risen sharply with the militants launching major offensives, taking districts and important border crossings and encircling or closing in on several provincial capitals, including Kandahar.

Almost all US troops, except those protecting the embassy in Kabul and the capital's airport, have left the country.

The rival Afghan sides have held peace talks in Doha but progress has been slow.

Kandahar province has traditionally been a Taliban stronghold and fighting there has been heavy in recent weeks with the insurgents capturing the main border crossing with Pakistan in the south, at Spin Boldak.

Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed in the area last Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters.

