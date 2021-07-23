ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.78%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.46%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
GGGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.73%)
GGL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
JSCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.63%)
KAPCO 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
MDTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
MLCF 45.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.19%)
NETSOL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.04%)
PACE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.81%)
PAEL 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
PTC 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 55.50 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (5.27%)
TELE 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TRG 166.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.28%)
UNITY 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
WTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.7%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -16.05 (-0.31%)
BR30 26,800 Decreased By ▼ -154.87 (-0.57%)
KSE100 47,825 Decreased By ▼ -48.44 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -15.64 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan, Thailand renew bilateral FX arrangement amid COVID-19 crisis

  • The renewed swap arrangement adopts a precautionary scheme in addition to existing crisis resolution measures
Reuters 23 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Japan's and Thailand's central banks have renewed an existing bilateral currency swap arrangement, allowing both authorities to swap their local currencies for the dollar during times of crisis, Japan's finance ministry said on Friday.

The agreement underscored policymakers' concerns about uncertainty over regional financial stability amid the COVID-19 crisis. Rises in US interest rates also stoked worries about capital outflows from regional economies, currency depreciation and dollar-denominated debt in some emerging markets.

The two-way arrangement also enables Thailand to swap the Thai baht against the Japanese yen at times of crisis or as a precaution against it, with the size of the scheme remaining up to $3 billion or its yen equivalent.

"Both authorities agree that continuing such bilateral financial cooperation will help preserve financial stability in both countries, and support the close bilateral economic and trade relations between Japan and Thailand," Japan's Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The renewed swap arrangement adopts a precautionary scheme in addition to existing crisis resolution measures.

Thailand's central bank says economic recovery fragile, no sign of deflation

It incorporates amendments to align the swap arrangement to the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralisation - a web of regional multilateral currency swap arrangements, it said.

Japan Japan's GDP Japan's stock Japan's budget Thailand's central banks

Japan, Thailand renew bilateral FX arrangement amid COVID-19 crisis

FM Qureshi to leave for China to 'further strengthen' partnership

FO calls on India to refrain from its smear propaganda against Pakistan

Taliban claim to control 90 percent of Afghan border

Oil prices rise on signs of tightening supplies

For the first time, Saudi women stand guard in Makkah during Hajj

Tajikistan tests combat readiness as Taliban advances

Rizwan attains career-best T20 ranking after England tour

Smog tower to help Delhi breathe but experts sceptical

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio jumps to 6.3%, highest since May 20

Central banks will accelerate rise of China's yuan, global survey shows

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters