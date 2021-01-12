Markets
Thailand's central bank says economic recovery fragile, no sign of deflation
- In a note addressed to the finance ministry on headline inflation deviating from the inflation target.
12 Jan 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand's central bank said on Tuesday that economic recovery was still fragile and facing uncertainty, and inflation would return to its target in the middle of the year.
In a note addressed to the finance ministry on headline inflation deviating from the inflation target, the Bank of Thailand said there were no signs of deflation and inflation would be back on target by mid 2021.
India spoiler in Afghan peace process, Qureshi tells Afghan delegation
Thailand's central bank says economic recovery fragile, no sign of deflation
Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content
Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD
India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China
COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 41 deaths, 2,408 new infections in 24 hours
Glum mood 10 years after Tunisia protest ousted president
Trump shores up Pence ties as Democrats move to impeach
Indonesian divers hunt for crashed plane's black boxes
Vast informal sector majority affected by Covid-19: PBS
Conservative social network Parler sues Amazon over web shutdown
Removal of price disparity: Hafeez asks PBS to talk to provincial govts
Read more stories
Comments