ANL 31.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
ASC 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.61%)
FCCL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.46%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
GGGL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.9%)
GGL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
JSCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.63%)
KAPCO 40.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
MDTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.17%)
NETSOL 167.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.74%)
PACE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.19%)
PAEL 34.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 55.40 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.08%)
TELE 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
TRG 166.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.12%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.42%)
BR100 5,212 Decreased By ▼ -17.05 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,818 Decreased By ▼ -137.02 (-0.51%)
KSE100 47,786 Decreased By ▼ -87.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,164 Decreased By ▼ -29.53 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China reports more local COVID-19 cases in eastern province of Jiangsu

  • Nanjing has started mass COVID-19 testing of its 9.3 million population, suspended a subway line linking the airport to a train station, and sealed off some residential compounds
Reuters 23 Jul 2021

BEIJING: China's eastern province of Jiangsu found 12 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 patients on Thursday, taking to 23 its total since July 20, in its first local outbreak since the pandemic began last year.

All 23 cases were in Nanjing, the capital of the province, its latest tally showed on Friday. A statement published by city governments showed 20 patients were workers at Nanjing's Lukou airport.

Nanjing has started mass COVID-19 testing of its 9.3 million population, suspended a subway line linking the airport to a train station, and sealed off some residential compounds.

China reported 48 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on July 22, down from 50 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday. That included 36 inbound travellers, and 12 local patients, all in Jiangsu province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 35 from 18 cases a day earlier.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

Among the symptomless cases, 10 were local infections - seven in Jiangsu, one in northeastern Shenyang city, one in southern Zhongshan city, and one in He county of eastern Anhui province.

Zhongshan city said late on Thursday that residents should avoid unnecessary trips outside the city and that the city had started mass COVID-19 testing.

Those leaving the city to go outside Guangdong province, where Zhongshan is based, via train stations, highway stations, ports and shuttle bus stations must provide proof of a negative coronavirus test within 48 days before departing, excluding those travellers arriving for transfer.

The infections in Zhongshan and Shenyang had visited Nanjing before being detected, and the case in He county is a husband of a confirmed patient in Nanjing city, according to reports by local authorities and state media.

The total accumulated number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 92,462, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

China COVID Jiangsu Nanjing Nanjing's Lukou airport Zhongshan

China reports more local COVID-19 cases in eastern province of Jiangsu

FM Qureshi to leave for China to 'further strengthen' partnership

FO calls on India to refrain from its smear propaganda against Pakistan

Taliban claim to control 90 percent of Afghan border

Oil prices rise on signs of tightening supplies

For the first time, Saudi women stand guard in Makkah during Hajj

Tajikistan tests combat readiness as Taliban advances

Rizwan attains career-best T20 ranking after England tour

Smog tower to help Delhi breathe but experts sceptical

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio jumps to 6.3%, highest since May 20

Central banks will accelerate rise of China's yuan, global survey shows

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters