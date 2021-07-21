MQM-P to hold public meeting in Quetta on Aug 6: Izhar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Tuesday said that party has embarked on peaceful democratic path for the last four to five years.

Khawaja Izhar, member of Coordination committee of MQM-P stated this at a press conference. He said that whoever says MQM-P is a party of ethnic credentials negates the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that MQM-P has presence everywhere in Pakistan and announced that the party would hold a public meeting in Quetta on August 6, 2021. Khawaja said that party is also contesting Azad & Jammu Kashmir (AJK) as it did in Gilgit Baltistan. MQM-P candidate for LA-40 Valley was also present on the occasion.

“What is definition of national party’ he questioned and added that ethnic parties are provincial parties.”

He also criticized Sindh Government for ruining urban centers of Karachi and said that current monsoon season would expose the performance of provincial government. He accused Sindh government of having no policy but extortion. He said that for development of Sindh, Pakistan Peoples Party have to be rejected.

