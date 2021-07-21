ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MQM-P to hold public meeting in Quetta on Aug 6: Izhar

Recorder Report 21 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Tuesday said that party has embarked on peaceful democratic path for the last four to five years.

Khawaja Izhar, member of Coordination committee of MQM-P stated this at a press conference. He said that whoever says MQM-P is a party of ethnic credentials negates the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that MQM-P has presence everywhere in Pakistan and announced that the party would hold a public meeting in Quetta on August 6, 2021. Khawaja said that party is also contesting Azad & Jammu Kashmir (AJK) as it did in Gilgit Baltistan. MQM-P candidate for LA-40 Valley was also present on the occasion.

“What is definition of national party’ he questioned and added that ethnic parties are provincial parties.”

He also criticized Sindh Government for ruining urban centers of Karachi and said that current monsoon season would expose the performance of provincial government. He accused Sindh government of having no policy but extortion. He said that for development of Sindh, Pakistan Peoples Party have to be rejected.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Sindh Government Quaid e Azam MQM P Khawaja Izhar

MQM-P to hold public meeting in Quetta on Aug 6: Izhar

Russian tanks deployed near Afghan border

ADB lists factors behind 3.9pc growth estimates

Taliban deny responsibility: Rockets land near Afghan presidential palace

Afghan envoy’s daughter was not kidnapped, insists Rashid

Eid-ul-Azha prayers: NCOC for strict compliance with SOPs

Tax defaulters: DGI&I IR to make arrests only after third-party audit

FATF action plan: US lauds Pakistan’s progress

US recession ended in April 2020

Terms and conditions of service of civil servant: High court has no jurisdiction to entertain proceedings: SC

‘Road to space’: billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.