ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU ministers fear populist pushback to bloc’s mammoth climate plan

AFP 21 Jul 2021

BRDO CASTLE (KRANJ), (Slovenia): European environment ministers expressed strong reservations on Tuesday against certain aspects of the EU executive’s climate plan that they said could trigger populist pushback.

Meeting in Slovenia, bloc ministers gave their first analysis of the dozen proposals that will require approval by the EU’s 27 member states as well as the European Parliament.

The mammoth plan was unveiled on July 14 and is intended to transform the bloc’s economy from fossil fuel dependency to net-zero emissions.

“Many reservations have been expressed,” warned Andrej Vizjak from Slovenia, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, after a meeting with his EU counterparts.

“It will be a difficult puzzle to solve, the Commission will have a lot of explaining to do.”

At issue is a proposal that could see fuel and heating costs rise for consumers, which ministers say could trigger a replay of the French “yellow vests” protests.

These erupted when the French government tried to impose a new fuel tax in the name of defending the environment. “We must not introduce new divisions and inequalities and avoid a poverty trap. This argument resonated (among the ministers)”, said Michal Kurtyka of Poland. To answer the opposition, the commission proposes to set up a 70 billion euro solidarity fund to help citizens make the transition to cleaner lifestyles, but the solution had yet to convince many of the countries most concerned.

The EU’s environment supremo Frans Timmermans defended his proposals and asked member states to remain open-minded.

“There is always a risk that people will reject proposals, but sometimes the ‘yellow vests’ argument is used by those who have very specific interests to defend,” Timmermans said.

climate plan European environment ministers populist pushback Andrej Vizjak

EU ministers fear populist pushback to bloc’s mammoth climate plan

Russian tanks deployed near Afghan border

ADB lists factors behind 3.9pc growth estimates

Taliban deny responsibility: Rockets land near Afghan presidential palace

Afghan envoy’s daughter was not kidnapped, insists Rashid

Eid-ul-Azha prayers: NCOC for strict compliance with SOPs

Tax defaulters: DGI&I IR to make arrests only after third-party audit

FATF action plan: US lauds Pakistan’s progress

US recession ended in April 2020

Terms and conditions of service of civil servant: High court has no jurisdiction to entertain proceedings: SC

‘Road to space’: billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.