ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Nobel Foundation divests funds linked to oil

AFP 21 Jul 2021

STOCKHOLM: The foundation that finances and organises the Nobel Prizes announced Tuesday that it had sold off its oil sector assets, after also withdrawing from the coal industry.

“Since several of our prizes are for science, it’s natural to rely on science when it comes to climate change and sustainability,” Vidar Helgesen, the new head of the Stockholm-based foundation, told AFP.

According to the former Norwegian environment minister, the fund had sold off some 350 million Swedish kronor ($40 million, 34 million euros) of assets placed in a fund that did not have strong enough restrictions on oil.

Helgesen explained that as the foundation is not an active investor, it does not make direct investments in companies and instead relies on funds and fund managers to place their capital, but they still have requirements for what type of investments should be avoided.

Helgesen added that it is important that Nobel laureates know where their prize money comes from.

The director of the foundation said they also sought to keep their investments in line with the “vision” of Alfred Nobel who bequeathed much of his wealth to create the prizes.

Nobel Prizes seek those who have provided “greatest benefit to humankind”, and come with a sum of 10 million kronor per discipline that are financed by these investments.

The foundation has been criticised in recent years for holding — indirectly through investment funds — stakes in controversial sectors such as arms and tobacco.

It had already recently divested itself of its coal-related holdings, Helgesen added.

Global carbon emissions are set to hit an all-time high by 2023 despite international commitments to cut them, the International Energy Agency warned Tuesday.

