ANL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
ASC 20.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
ASL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
FFBL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
FFL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FNEL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.47%)
GGL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KAPCO 40.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.52%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MDTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 169.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.24%)
PACE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
PAEL 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PTC 12.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 168.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.01%)
UNITY 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
BR100 5,232 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (0.27%)
BR30 26,977 Increased By ▲ 11.99 (0.04%)
KSE100 47,843 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,181 Decreased By ▼ -28.88 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end lower as virus surge raises economic growth worries

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 0.8% at 7,286 points, after falling as much as 1.4%
Reuters 19 Jul 2021

Australian shares closed lower on Monday, with losses seen across major sub-indexes, as a surge in Delta variant cases in the country and other Asian nations raised concerns about economic recovery.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 0.8% at 7,286 points, after falling as much as 1.4%.

Australian authorities said Victoria state will extend a COVID-19 lockdown beyond Tuesday, while other Asian countries also struggled to curb the virus, denting markets already worried about global growth and high inflation.

The metals and mining index, down 2.7%, was the biggest drag on the benchmark index. Weak iron ore prices weighed on the sector. Heavyweights BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue fell between 2.6% and 1.4%.

Australia shares close at lowest level in 2 weeks on lockdown extension fears

A 2.1% slip on the ASX 200 Energy index also pulled the markets lower. Oil prices stumbled more than 1% on OPEC+ group of producers agreeing to boost supply.

Oil Search Ltd, down 4.9%, was the biggest loser on the sub-index, followed by Santos Ltd that fell 2.4%.

The "Big Four" banks shed between 0.5% and 1.2%.

Health stocks, however, closed up 1.6% as a firm US dollar aided export-reliant stocks. Medical devices maker PolyNovo added 3.4% and ResMed climbed 2.4%.

Investors' focus is now on the Australian manufacturing data, which is due on Wednesday.

"Australian PMIs on Wednesday should remain strong, but with sweeping lockdowns in NSW and Melbourne, any signs of viral infection will not be kind to the AUD or local equities," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA said in a note.

Amongst individual stocks, software maker Altium declined 3.8% after US peer Autodesk Inc ended takeover talks.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended down 0.2% at 12,652.09 points.

S&P/ASX 200 index Australian shares closed

Australian shares end lower as virus surge raises economic growth worries

At least 29 dead as passenger bus collides with truck in Dera Ghazi Khan

Foreign missions in Kabul issue joint call for Taliban ceasefire

Nong, Qureshi visit bus blast injured

Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border

Centre yet to finalise revised Circular Debt Management Plan

PM for arrest of culprits within ‘48 hours’

Afghan rivals to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM says proud to sound global alarm

UAE, Saudi reach compromise: OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost

NEC to meet twice every year

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters