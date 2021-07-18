World
Thailand to halt local flights in COVID-risk areas
- Exceptions are being made for medical flights, emergency landing aircrafts and flights in connection with the government's tourism reopening programs.
18 Jul 2021
BANGKOK: Domestic flights to and from Bangkok and other provinces classified by the Thai government as high risk from COVID-19 will be suspended starting July 21, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said on Sunday.
Exceptions are being made for medical flights, emergency landing aircrafts and flights in connection with the government's tourism reopening programs, the announcement said.
Thailand loses 550,000 tourism jobs in Q2 after new virus wave
Other domestic fights can only fly at 50% capacity.
Comments