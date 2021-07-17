Sports
Azam stars as Pakistan beat England in 1st T20 despite Livingstone ton
- In reply, Liam Livingstone hit England's quickest T20 hundred, off just 42 balls, but Pakistan still went 1-0 up in this three-match series.
Updated 17 Jul 2021
NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM: Babar Azam led from the front as Pakistan beat England by 31 runs in the first Twenty20 international at Trent Bridge on Friday.
Azam top-scored with 85 in Pakistan's T20 record total of 232-6.
In reply, Liam Livingstone hit England's quickest T20 hundred, off just 42 balls, but Pakistan still went 1-0 up in this three-match series.
Offices of developers/builders and jewelers: Directorate general of DNFBPs begins online inspections
Azam stars as Pakistan beat England in 1st T20 despite Livingstone ton
WhatsApp blocks 2m Indian users over messaging violations
S Africa’s president says he won’t allow ‘anarchy and mayhem’
Europe reels from worst floods in years as death toll passes 120
Samsung mobile phone: Lucky Cement to set up assembly plant
Ministry asked to hire EOBI chairman on market-based package
PM Imran assures Chinese premier of thorough investigation into Dasu incident
Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and US create platform for regional cooperation
Lucky Motor announces agreement for production of Samsung-branded mobile devices in Pakistan
Joint Cooperation Committee meeting on CPEC postponed
Pakistan is at risk from Covid's Delta variant, warns Asad Umar
Read more stories
Comments