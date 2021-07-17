Azam stars as Pakistan beat England in 1st T20 despite Livingstone ton

NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM: Babar Azam led from the front as Pakistan beat England by 31 runs in the first Twenty20 international at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Azam top-scored with 85 in Pakistan's T20 record total of 232-6.

In reply, Liam Livingstone hit England's quickest T20 hundred, off just 42 balls, but Pakistan still went 1-0 up in this three-match series.