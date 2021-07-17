ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Azam stars as Pakistan beat England in 1st T20 despite Livingstone ton

  • In reply, Liam Livingstone hit England's quickest T20 hundred, off just 42 balls, but Pakistan still went 1-0 up in this three-match series.
AFP Updated 17 Jul 2021

NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM: Babar Azam led from the front as Pakistan beat England by 31 runs in the first Twenty20 international at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Azam top-scored with 85 in Pakistan's T20 record total of 232-6.

In reply, Liam Livingstone hit England's quickest T20 hundred, off just 42 balls, but Pakistan still went 1-0 up in this three-match series.

