ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
MoC, TDAP organise Pak-Uzbek Business Forum in Tashkent

17 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan organised Pak-Uzbek Business Forum in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 15th July, 2021. Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan inaugurated the business forum.

The purpose of this initiative was to bring the businessmen of Pakistan and Uzbekistan under one roof to explore ways to enhance trade and investment. Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and investment Abdul Razak Dawood presented bilateral trade opportunities and signed MOUs and transit trade agreement. He emphasized the importance of cooperation in enhancing trade and investment. He also met with different Uzbek and Pakistani delegates, chambers and associations and discussed the possible ways to increase bilateral trade and investment. He highlighted importance of Pakistan's geo-economic location, a market of 220 million people and access to Central Asian states through Uzbekistan.

The Pakistan Business delegation comprised leading business representatives from sectors including textile, fruit and vegetables, pharmaceuticals, engineering, tourism, construction, chemicals, IT etc. More than 100 prominent businessmen from Pakistani sectors, leading trade bodies like FPCCI and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry etc. and government organisations including FBR, BOI, MOFA from Pakistan side and Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry from Uzbek side were present on the occasion. TDAP organiSed productive B2B Meetings of the Business Delegation with their Uzbek business counterparts. textile, chemical, fruit and vegetables and rice sector got export orders from this business forum.

An exclusive interactive session of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan with Pakistani delegates were organized to discuss trade issues and possible ways to enhance bilateral trade of Pakistan to Uzbekistan. Business community expressed great enthusiasm regarding the enhancement of trade and economic relations between the two nations and the visit of the delegation was generally remarked upon as a milestone for the opening of best possible avenues of cooperation in trade and investment between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

