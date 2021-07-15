ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Palm hits six-week peak on higher exports, supply squeeze

  • Palm jumps to highest in nearly six weeks.
  • July 1-15 exports up 5% m/m - cargo surveyors.
Reuters 15 Jul 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed more than 3% to hit a six-week high on Thursday, lifted by higher exports so far in July, while dry weather and a labour shortage hitting global production of vegetable oils also boosted sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 136 ringgit, or 3.38%, to 4,157 ringgit ($989.53) a tonne.

Palm rose for a third straight session to its highest closing since June 3.

Palm rises over 1% to 5-week high on output worries

"Culmination of higher palm and bean oil trade on Dalian, a weaker ringgit, supportive sentiments, and soaring exports are rocking prices higher today," said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Malaysia's exports during July 1-15 rose about 5% from the same period in June, cargo surveyors said.

Dry weather in the U.S Midwest crop belt threatening production has been supporting prices of Chicago soybean futures, while palm oil production in Malaysia is also expected to remain constrained due to labour shortage and coronavirus-led lockdowns.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.7%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract gained 1.3%, while its palm oil contract jumped 2.2%.

Indonesia May palm oil exports soar on stronger shipments to Africa, Middle East

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.05% against the dollar after Malaysia reported a new daily record of 13,215 new coronavirus cases. This makes the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

Palm Oil oil palm technology palm oil production palm oil prices palm oil import

Palm Oil oil palm technology palm oil production palm oil prices palm oil import

