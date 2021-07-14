ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Palm rises over 1% to 5-week high on output worries

  • Lockdowns, labour crunch hurt production
  • Ringgit set for more losses on bleak outlook
  • July 1-15 cargo surveyor export data awaited
Reuters 14 Jul 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early losses on Wednesday, reaching a five-week peak on concerns over slow output growth and anticipation of an uptick in export shipments.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange settled up 44 ringgit, or 1.11%, to 4,021 ringgit ($957.85) a tonne, after falling 1.3% during the session.

Palm rose for a second straight day and closed at its highest since June 8.

Palm oil jumps over 3pc

Lack of manpower and coronavirus-led lockdown restrictions are taking a toll on output, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Plantations in Malaysia are entering the seasonal higher production period, but analysts anticipate only a small rise in July output as labour shortage continues to hamper harvesting.

"This explains the lack of crude palm oil sellers in the physical market today," he said, adding that prices were expected to remain steady despite intermittent profit-taking activities.

Traders now await July 1-15 export data from cargo surveyors, scheduled for Thursday. Market talks pegged exports to rise 3% month-on-month.

Indonesian crude palm oil exports jumped 21.6% in May compared to the same month a year ago on the back of stronger demand from Pakistan and countries in Africa and the Middle East, according to the Indonesian Palm Oil Association.

The ringgit, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.19% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

The ringgit is poised for more losses as record coronavirus infections, movement restrictions, a cut to Malaysia's 2021 GDP forecast, political dysfunction and a broadly stronger U.S. dollar take a toll, a Reuters market analyst said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract gained 1.4%, while its palm oil contract rose 1.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

