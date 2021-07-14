Indonesia May palm oil exports soar on stronger shipments to Africa, Middle East

JAKARTA: Indonesian crude palm oil production in May jumped 21.6% in May compared to the same month a year ago on the back of stronger demand from Pakistan and countries in Africa and the Middle East, data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI)showed on Wednesday.

Exports of total palm oil products from Indonesia stood at 2.95 million tonnes in May, up from 2.43 million tonnes in 2020. Compared to April, it rose 12%.

"The highest export increase was shipment to Pakistan, which increased 138,000 tonnes to 265,500 tonnes," GAPKI executive director Mukti Sardjono said in a statement.

"Shipment to Africa increased 103,600 tonnes to 243,200 tonnes... (shipment to) Middle East increased 75,100 tonnes to 154,720 tonnes," he added.

Crude palm oil output meanwhile jumped 9.4% compared to a year ago to 3.96 million tonnes in May from 3.62 million tonnes last year, the data showed.

As production did not meet the high demand, Indonesia's palm oil end stocks fell to 2.884 thousand tonnes in May, down 7.7% from April, Mukti said.