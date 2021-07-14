ANL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.74%)
ASC 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
BOP 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
FCCL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
FFBL 27.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.13%)
FNEL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
GGGL 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.79%)
GGL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.56%)
JSCL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.95%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
NETSOL 170.99 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-3.4%)
PACE 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.91%)
PAEL 34.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.48%)
POWER 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
PRL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
PTC 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.79%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.75%)
SNGP 48.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
TELE 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
TRG 166.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-1.91%)
UNITY 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,164 Decreased By ▼ -10.67 (-0.21%)
BR30 26,609 Decreased By ▼ -162.16 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,457 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,063 Decreased By ▼ -15.06 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Indonesia May palm oil exports soar on stronger shipments to Africa, Middle East

  • Exports of total palm oil products from Indonesia stood at 2.95 million tonnes in May, up from 2.43 million tonnes in 2020. Compared to April, it rose 12%.
Reuters 14 Jul 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesian crude palm oil production in May jumped 21.6% in May compared to the same month a year ago on the back of stronger demand from Pakistan and countries in Africa and the Middle East, data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI)showed on Wednesday.

Exports of total palm oil products from Indonesia stood at 2.95 million tonnes in May, up from 2.43 million tonnes in 2020. Compared to April, it rose 12%.

"The highest export increase was shipment to Pakistan, which increased 138,000 tonnes to 265,500 tonnes," GAPKI executive director Mukti Sardjono said in a statement.

Palm oil jumps over 3pc

"Shipment to Africa increased 103,600 tonnes to 243,200 tonnes... (shipment to) Middle East increased 75,100 tonnes to 154,720 tonnes," he added.

Crude palm oil output meanwhile jumped 9.4% compared to a year ago to 3.96 million tonnes in May from 3.62 million tonnes last year, the data showed.

As production did not meet the high demand, Indonesia's palm oil end stocks fell to 2.884 thousand tonnes in May, down 7.7% from April, Mukti said.

palm oil company palm oil contract palm oil export palm oil output

