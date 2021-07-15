ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,684 Increased By ▲ 192.17 (0.4%)
KSE30 19,147 Increased By ▲ 101.1 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
UK unemployment dips, job vacancies soar: data

  • The number of employees on payrolls meanwhile soared by a record 356,000 in June, hitting 28.9 million people.
AFP 15 Jul 2021

LONDON: Britain's unemployment rate is falling as the economy grinds back into gear but job vacancies are soaring as reopening businesses struggle to recruit sufficient staff, official data showed Thursday.

The unemployment rate -- or proportion of the workforce that is unemployed -- dipped to 4.8 percent in the three months to the end of May.

That was down from 5.0 percent in the three months to February, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement, but it remains 0.9 percentage points higher than its pre-pandemic level.

UK jobless rate falls again, hiring up

The number of employees on payrolls meanwhile soared by a record 356,000 in June, hitting 28.9 million people.

That is 206,000 below pre-pandemic levels.

The labour market has picked up since March as a result of the economy's phased reopening.

However, sectors like hospitality have faced difficulty recruiting staff.

Job vacancies jumped to 862,000 between April and June, rising by 77,500 from the first quarter.

The number of vacancies is now above its pre-pandemic level from early 2020, and stands at a three-year peak.

"The labour market is continuing to recover, with the number of employees on payroll up again strongly in June," said ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan.

However, "the number of job vacancies continued to rise very strongly," he added.

"The biggest sector driving this was hospitality, followed by wholesaling and retailing," Morgan said.

The UK economy is set to fully reopen next Monday, July 19, with the lifting of most pandemic curbs in England.

Job vacancies UK unemployment

UK unemployment dips, job vacancies soar: data

