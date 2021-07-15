ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
War of words between Tarin, NAB intensifies

NNI 15 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has termed the statement of Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin as “baseless, fabricated and contradictory to the facts” and advised him to look at the ordinance carefully. A statement issued by the Accountability Bureau said that 1273 references are pending in the courts out of which there are almost no cases against the bureaucracy. The allegations are aimed at discouraging the organization, adding that those who work according to the Constitution need not fear.

It may be recalled that Shaukat Tarin had made a statement regarding non-functioning of bureaucracy due to NAB. However, it has been strongly condemned by NAB.

The statement said that “propaganda against NAB” was being carried out incessantly, with the aim of discrediting and discouraging the bureaucracy.

NAB has said that bureaucracy is the backbone of any country. NAB not only respects the bureaucracy but also values its services.

“Tareen’s statement has been baseless and beyond real facts,” the accountability bureau said in its statement.

“The NAB’s 1273 references, to the tune of 1300 billion, have been under hearing in different accountability courts, and among them the cases against bureaucracy are almost equal to none,” according to the statement.

The statement said that Justice Javed Iqbal has made NAB a dynamic institution. “Justice Javed Iqbal has turned the National Accountability Bureau into a functional institution. The bureaucracy needs not fear the NAB, if it works under the constitution and the law,” according to the statement.

If the bureaucracy works according to the Constitution and the law, then there is no need to be afraid of the anti-corruption watchdog.

“The NAB respects the bureaucracy and appreciates its valuable services,” according to the statement.

NAB and corruption cannot go hand in hand. The Finance Minister is advised to take a thorough look at the NAB Ordinance, said the statement.

“Still consistent propaganda has been underway against the National

Accountability Bureau and its objective is to blame the anti-graft watchdog and to discourage the bureaucracy,” NAB stated.

“It is an advice for the Minister of Finance to read the National Accountability Bureau ordinance thoroughly. The National Accountability Bureau and corruption could not go side by side,” NAB stated on Tarin’s comments.

