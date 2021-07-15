DG Excise Punjab demotes 37 inspectors

LAHORE: Director General Excise Punjab Saleha Saeed has demoted 37 excise inspectors to basic pay scale 16 after finding discrepancies in their promotion.

All the 73 excise inspectors had managed to get promoted despite being juniors in the seniority list, said sources. Accordingly, they said, the DG Excise carried out a thorough inquiry into the issue and found major discrepancies in their promotions.

It was found out in the inquiry that all the promoted inspectors had not appeared in the departmental examination.

They were also junior in the seniority list but had managed to get promoted.

According to the sources, the DG Excise has issued orders for their demotion to the level of constables and clerks. Also, they said, their cases would be referred to secretary excise as well as anti-corruption for further action.

