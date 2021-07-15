ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
TPL Trakker partners with Bank Alfalah

Recorder Report 15 Jul 2021

KARACHI: TPL Trakker has partnered with Bank Alfalah to provide customers of Bank Alfalah with exclusive discounts on vehicle tracking products using their cards as part of this arrangement.

Following the partnership, customers of Bank Alfalah will get exclusive discounts up to 28 percent on Trakker Plus, Trakker Premium and the newly launched Trakker PRO, allowing them to drive their newly bought cars with the least worries. The collaboration is another step in Bank Alfalah’s efforts of developing a distinct product portfolio which facilitates customers in the best way possible.

It is evident that both companies are on a mission to digitize their products and services for customers across the country. Bank Alfalah customers will have access to this unique product offering from 1st July to 10th December 2021. The offer is valid nationwide on all Bank Alfalah cards across Pakistan.

Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker said that strategic alliance with Bank Alfalah is in line with our mission to stand as leaders in the Vehicle Tracking industry. This offering is unique and TPL Trakker is the first Tracking Company in Pakistan to offer this privilege to a Bank’s customers.

Commenting on the development, Atif Bajwa, CEO, Bank Alfalah stated that collaborations are the corner stone to ensure a financial ecosystem that is sustainable and has the potential to expand at a significant pace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

