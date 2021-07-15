ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
German envoy discusses energy projects with Azhar

15 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlangheck called on Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar on Wednesday. The federal minister while appreciating the recent signing of Implementation Agreement (IA) for GIZ Pakistan’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency II (REEE II) 8.1 million euros project, said that the cooperation between Pakistan and Germany in the energy sector has witnessed considerable growth.

He informed that a major milestone in the energy transition in Pakistan is the new Renewable Energy (RE) Policy approved by Council of Common Interest (CCI) which aimed for a substantial shift in the power generation capacity to RE sources, moving from a current 6 percent to 20 percent by 2025 and 30 percent by 2030.

The federal minister also apprised German ambassador on various ongoing projects that the present government has initiated in the energy sector. He said that phenomenal growth of around 20 percent in demand and around 15 percent in Industrial demand alone for electricity this summer has made the sector more challenging. He said that the government’s aim is to further improve the transmission and distribution system to cater for the need of the generation capacity.

The German ambassador appreciated the Government’s endeavours in the energy sector. He expressed the commitment to further cement the existing cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

