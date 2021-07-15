ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
Grade-17 officer held over rape charge

Recorder Report 15 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The city police have arrested a grade-17 officer on charges of allegedly raping a girl and registered a case against him, a police official said.

Police said while quoting victim’s statement that the suspect, Rana Sohail Akhtar, a grade-17 officer, who posted as section officer at the Establishment Division had called her from Kohat to Islamabad to get a job.

The victim told police that the accused contacted her through Whatsapp and told her, come to Islamabad he will provide a job to her.

She reached Islamabad at around 6pm and the suspect received her at Motorway Chowk and shifts her to National Center for Rural Development (NRCD) rest house, where he booked a room in advance.

The suspect left me alone in the room and went back, she further said.

She said that Akhtar returned to her room at around 12am and forcibly started raping and abused her.

The suspect at around 2:15 left her at Rawal Dam Chowk through his car, she further said.

On the complaint of the victim, Shehzad Town police station registered a First Information Report (FIR) under section 376/342 against the suspect and started an investigation.

Police officials said that a medical check-up of the victim girl is being conducted and is waiting for final report.

