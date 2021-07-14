ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
Foreign funding case: PTI submitted details of accounts to ECP: minister

Recorder Report 14 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted details of its accounts to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to the media outside ECP, the minister said millions of transactions were made in the accounts of PML-N and PPP.

"PTI has come clean and we have given all details of our overseas finances to ECP. The ball is now in the court of PML-N and PPP. They must clarify their position in this regard," he said.

"But their stance in foreign funding case is totally false like their fake money trails. They cannot hide from truth. We won't let them run," he said.

While referring to Rs 100 million transferred from the PPP to PPP-Parliamentarians, Farrukh Habib pointed out, "How it is possible that one political party donated Rs 100 million funds to another one?"

This is the reason that these two parties always avoided scrutiny, he said. On the other hand, PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal said, PTI is shying away from accountability and foreign funding case. "This government's days are numbered. It cannot run away from its shady deeds," he said, speaking to the media outside ECP, after commission's review meeting on foreign funding case. The scrutiny committee has submitted its report to ECP in foreign funding case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

