ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Demand for rise in salaries: Police fire tear gas at govt employees

Recorder Report 14 Jul 2021

PESHAWAR: Police on Tuesday fired tear gas and used water cannon to disperse the protesting government employees outside Assembly Chowk demanding increase in salaries. According to details, employees of several directorates of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government held a protest and boycotted offices outside the building of the provincial assembly here. The protesters were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands.

The police used tear gas and water cannons when the demonstrators tried to disturb traffic on main Khyber Road by staging a sit-in there. The protestors said that the government is turning a blind eye towards employees of directorates and claimed that the government has not fulfilled its promise of ending disparities between salaries of employees of different departments.

The protestors further said that employees of directorates do more work compared to their colleagues in secretariat and other departments and demanded the government to give them special allowance with immediate effect. Meanwhile, the leaders of different political parties strongly condemned the use of force against government employees, peacefully demonstrating for their legitimate demands.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Tear gas Provincial Assembly Political Parties Govt employees

Demand for rise in salaries: Police fire tear gas at govt employees

Remittances hit all-time high of $29.4bn

Chinese envoy meets Tarin

Energy minister briefs Senate: Rs100bn to be spent on power distribution system replacement

NCOC decides to call in army: Vaccination made mandatory for domestic travel

Wapda chief, PM discuss 10 mega projects

LCVs, cars in CBU condition: Cabinet defers decision on cut in ACD, RD

Covid vaccine: PM ties easy access to trade revival

China, CARs: FBR to unveil new transit trade rules

Imported plants, machineries: Sales to be subjected to zero pc duty after 5 years: FBR

Qureshi meets Afghan counterpart

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.