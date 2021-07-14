KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (July 13, 2021).

========================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================== AKD Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 2,000,000 18.75 MRA Sec. 50,000 19.54 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,050,000 18.77 B&B Sec. Attock Ref. 1,000 246.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 246.00 MRA Sec. D.G.Cement 5,500 115.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 115.70 M. M. M. A. Khanani Hum Network Limited 20,000 8.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 8.50 B&B Sec. NetSol Technologies 1,500 166.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 166.00 K & I Global Nishat Mills 25,000 100.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 100.00 JS Global Cap. Orix Leasing 7,000 25.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 25.65 Sherman Sec. P. S. O. 150,000 224.50 Fikree's (SMC) 2,200 225.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 152,200 224.51 Akik Capital P.PaperProd 93,000 89.81 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 93,000 89.81 MRA Sec. Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 19,500 7.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19,500 7.40 B&B Sec. Searle Company Ltd. 1,000 239.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 239.00 B&B Sec. Shell Pak. 1,000 173.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 173.00 Darson Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 2,000 22.10 Darson Sec. 2,000 22.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 22.15 ========================================================================== Total Turnover 2,380,700 ==========================================================================

