ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (July 13, 2021).

==========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==========================================================================
Member                     Company                       Turnover    Rates
Name                                                    of Shares
==========================================================================
AKD Sec.                   Al Shaheer Corp.             2,000,000    18.75
MRA Sec.                                                   50,000    19.54
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate     2,050,000    18.77
B&B Sec.                   Attock Ref.                      1,000   246.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,000   246.00
MRA Sec.                   D.G.Cement                       5,500   115.70
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         5,500   115.70
M. M. M. A. Khanani        Hum Network Limited             20,000     8.50
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        20,000     8.50
B&B Sec.                   NetSol Technologies              1,500   166.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,500   166.00
K & I Global               Nishat Mills                    25,000   100.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        25,000   100.00
JS Global Cap.             Orix Leasing                     7,000    25.65
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         7,000    25.65
Sherman Sec.               P. S. O.                       150,000   224.50
Fikree's (SMC)                                              2,200   225.50
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       152,200   224.51
Akik Capital               P.PaperProd                     93,000    89.81
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        93,000    89.81
MRA Sec.                   Pace (Pakistan) Ltd.            19,500     7.40
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        19,500     7.40
B&B Sec.                   Searle Company Ltd.              1,000   239.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,000   239.00
B&B Sec.                   Shell Pak.                       1,000   173.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,000   173.00
Darson Sec.                TPL Corp Ltd.                    2,000    22.10
Darson Sec.                                                 2,000    22.20
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         4,000    22.15
==========================================================================
                           Total Turnover               2,380,700
==========================================================================

