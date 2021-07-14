Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
14 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (July 13, 2021).
==========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==========================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==========================================================================
AKD Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 2,000,000 18.75
MRA Sec. 50,000 19.54
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,050,000 18.77
B&B Sec. Attock Ref. 1,000 246.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 246.00
MRA Sec. D.G.Cement 5,500 115.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 115.70
M. M. M. A. Khanani Hum Network Limited 20,000 8.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 8.50
B&B Sec. NetSol Technologies 1,500 166.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 166.00
K & I Global Nishat Mills 25,000 100.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 100.00
JS Global Cap. Orix Leasing 7,000 25.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 25.65
Sherman Sec. P. S. O. 150,000 224.50
Fikree's (SMC) 2,200 225.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 152,200 224.51
Akik Capital P.PaperProd 93,000 89.81
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 93,000 89.81
MRA Sec. Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 19,500 7.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19,500 7.40
B&B Sec. Searle Company Ltd. 1,000 239.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 239.00
B&B Sec. Shell Pak. 1,000 173.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 173.00
Darson Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 2,000 22.10
Darson Sec. 2,000 22.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 22.15
==========================================================================
Total Turnover 2,380,700
==========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.