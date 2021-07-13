ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London cocoa hits 1-1/2 month peak, raw sugar hits 2-week trough

  • Europe's second-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, rose 13.6% from a year earlier to 356,854 tonnes, the European Cocoa Association said.
Reuters Updated 13 Jul 2021

LONDON: London cocoa futures on ICE hit their highest in 1-1/2 months on Tuesday after data showed demand has improved, while raw sugar hit a two week trough.

COCOA

September London cocoa rose 0.1% to 1,652 pounds per tonne at 1430 GMT, having hit its highest since late May.

Cocoa hit an eight-month low last week but has since edged higher.

Europe's second-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, rose 13.6% from a year earlier to 356,854 tonnes, the European Cocoa Association said.

Germany's second-quarter 2021 cocoa grind rose 18% on the year to 93,064 tonnes, the German confectionery industry association BDSI said.

The ending of lockdowns, reopening of retail and restaurants plus the resumption of some events has helped confectionery demand.

Supplies remain ample however, following large crops in top growers Ivory Coast and Ghana this season.

September New York cocoa fell 0.4% to $2,420 a tonne.

NY cocoa dips to 8-month low, sugar falls

SUGAR

October raw sugar fell 1.2% to 16.79 cents per lb, having hit a two-week low earlier.

Dealers said the market remained under pressure as short-term demand is low and funds are liquidating long positions.

Top producer Brazil's centre-south sugar production reached a stronger-than-expected 2.89 million tonnes in the second half of June, data showed.

August white sugar fell 1.7% to $414.50 a tonne.

Raw sugar hits 1-1/2 month high, arabica touches 3-1/2 week peak

COFFEE

September arabica coffee fell 0.8% to $1.5275 per lb.

Political turmoil in top producer Brazil is pressuring the real currency and weighing on arabica - tempting dealers to sell dollar-priced coffee by raising returns in local currency terms.

The market has support below $1.50, however, dealers said, as roasters are tempted to buy at those levels. They added that with roasters' buying not complete, risk-reward favours the upside for arabica. September robusta coffee slid 1% to $1,727 a tonne, having hit its highest in 2-1/2 years on Monday.

Arabica coffee hits 3-week high on Brazil frost fears

Robusta supplies have tightened this year following a slowdown in shipments from top robusta producer Vietnam.

Cocoa prices Raw sugar prices sugar crop cocoa port Coffee export coffee output

London cocoa hits 1-1/2 month peak, raw sugar hits 2-week trough

PM Imran urges international community to ramp up vaccine production

35 Delta variant cases reported in Karachi

Pakistan wants to adopt joint regional strategy on Afghanistan: Qureshi

Pakistan's remittances reach historic high of $29.4 billion in FY21

Tax levy on calls exceeding five minutes unlikely to be implemented: Jazz CEO

Afghan Taliban warn Turkey against 'reprehensible' plan to run Kabul airport

In a first, Pakistan administers more than 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines in a day

Proton Pakistan delays vehicle delivery by another two months

Kashmir Martyrs' Day: PM pays tribute to Kashmiris, vows to stand with them

Global edible oil trends: Tarin for reflection of price decline in domestic prices

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters