ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US annual CPI jumps 5.4% in June, biggest since 2008

  • Energy prices have also rebounded after sinking in the midst of the pandemic shutdowns, with gasoline surging 45.1 percent over the past year, unadjusted, and 2.5 percent in the month, the report said.
AFP Updated 13 Jul 2021

WASHINGTON: US inflation spiked again in June, jumping 5.4 percent over the past 12 months for its biggest gain since August 2008, according to official data released Tuesday.

Compared to May alone, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surged 0.9 percent, seasonally adjusted, with over one-third of that rise driven by a 10.5 percent gain in used car prices, the Labor Department reported.

The vaccine-fueled reopening of the US economy has caused inflation to accelerate due to supply bottlenecks as well as dynamics like rental car companies' struggles to rebuild their fleets and a global shortage of semiconductors that's hampered auto production.

Stocks simmer near record highs ahead of US inflation data

Energy prices have also rebounded after sinking in the midst of the pandemic shutdowns, with gasoline surging 45.1 percent over the past year, unadjusted, and 2.5 percent in the month, the report said.

Food prices rose a more modest 2.4 percent for the year and 0.9 percent in the month.

But even excluding the more volatile food and energy prices, "core" CPI over the 12 months to June jumped 4.5 percent, unadjusted, the biggest increase since November 1991, the Labor Department said.

Ahead of the report, economists said they expected inflation to start trending down in coming months, but noted that price pressures persist.

Biden's executive order to promote competition in the US economy includes over 70 initiatives

The "price gains were widespread as unleashed pent-up demand outstrips diminished supply," said Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics.

"We believe this will be the peak in the annual rate of inflation," she said in an analysis, but "price increases stemming from the reopening of the economy and ongoing supply chain bottlenecks will keep the rate of inflation elevated."

US economy USA GDP CPI US inflation

US annual CPI jumps 5.4% in June, biggest since 2008

35 Delta variant cases reported in Karachi

Pakistan's remittances reach historic high of $29.4 billion in FY21

Afghan Taliban warn Turkey against 'reprehensible' plan to run Kabul airport

Pakistan wants to adopt joint regional strategy on Afghanistan: Qureshi

Tax levy on calls exceeding five minutes unlikely to be implemented: Jazz CEO

Kashmir Martyrs' Day: PM pays tribute to Kashmiris, vows to stand with them

Global edible oil trends: Tarin for reflection of price decline in domestic prices

IPPs established under 2002 policy: Power Division backed out of IAs?

Govt says in contact with all parties to Afghan conflict

Cabinet approves transit trade deal with Uzbekistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters