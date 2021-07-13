ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Investors remain cautious as KSE-100 Index ends 33 points higher

Ali Ahmed 13 Jul 2021

Investors remained cautious as the KSE-100 Index remained in a narrow range, ending almost flat on Tuesday with volumes registering a minor increase during the trading session.

Swinging on both sides, the index gained by a mere 33.41 points, an increase of 0.07%, to end 47,480.5.

The increase comes on a day when Pakistan announced that it has received workers’ remittances of $2.7 billion in the last month of the fiscal year 2020-21. On a cumulative basis, remittances amounted to a historic high of $29.4 billion during the fiscal year, a 27% year-on-year increase, said the State Bank of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, sectors driving the benchmark KSE-100 Index upwards included technology and communication (38.26 points), investment banking (30.17 points), and fertilizer (17.35 points).

Investors remain tepid as KSE-100 loses another 116 points

Volume on the all-share index increased from 474.99 million shares on Monday to 496.82 million on Tuesday. The value of shares traded during the session amounted to Rs16.24 billion, an increase from Rs14.32 billion on Monday.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 48.03 million shares, followed by Ghani Global Glass with 37.59 million shares, and TPL Corp Ltd at 29.41 million shares.

Shares of 412 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 172 registered an increase, 222 recorded a fall, while 18 remained unchanged.

stocks Markets PSX KSE100

