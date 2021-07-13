Investors remain cautious as KSE-100 Index ends 33 points higher

Investors remained cautious as the KSE-100 Index remained in a narrow range, ending almost flat on Tuesday with volumes registering a minor increase during the trading session.

Swinging on both sides, the index gained by a mere 33.41 points, an increase of 0.07%, to end 47,480.5.

The increase comes on a day when Pakistan announced that it has received workers’ remittances of $2.7 billion in the last month of the fiscal year 2020-21. On a cumulative basis, remittances amounted to a historic high of $29.4 billion during the fiscal year, a 27% year-on-year increase, said the State Bank of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, sectors driving the benchmark KSE-100 Index upwards included technology and communication (38.26 points), investment banking (30.17 points), and fertilizer (17.35 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased from 474.99 million shares on Monday to 496.82 million on Tuesday. The value of shares traded during the session amounted to Rs16.24 billion, an increase from Rs14.32 billion on Monday.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 48.03 million shares, followed by Ghani Global Glass with 37.59 million shares, and TPL Corp Ltd at 29.41 million shares.

Shares of 412 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 172 registered an increase, 222 recorded a fall, while 18 remained unchanged.